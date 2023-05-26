A Pride Month resolution was approved by the School Board on Tuesday night, but not without controversy and debate.
Brenda Sheridan (Sterling) read the proclamation that states the School Board’s support for June being LGBTQ and Pride Month and read statistics citing harassment by others toward LGBTQ students and lower suicide rates with LGBTQ youth if they lived in an accepting community.
“This is the fourth time this has come before the board and it really is a testament to this School Board during this term that we have brought this forward four times and I encourage the members to support it,” she said.
John Beatty (Catoctin) proposed an amendment to the proclamation to add “whereas male bodies and female bodies are different, Loudoun County Public Schools recognizes the need for separate bathrooms to provide for privacy and safety.”
Beatty said he felt adding the line was important since the proclamation references two school division policies dealing with equal opportunity for a safe and inclusive environment, gender neutral bathrooms, lockers rooms and athletic teams and transgender and gender expansive students. He said the amendment was in line with current projects going on within the division to add single user bathrooms and he felt it was important “to crystalize that.”
“We talk about all students, and we should mean all students and right now we don’t because we are telling our girls they need to be OK with boys coming into their bathrooms and if they aren’t then they aren’t being allies,” Tiffany Polifko (Broad Run) said.
Polifko supported Beatty’s amendment and spoke of girls at schools who are being told to use the single-user bathrooms or see a counselor if they don’t like boys coming into the girl’s bathroom.
Sheridan objected, saying, “quite frankly the language proposed by Beatty is just the bastardization of what the proclamation states.”
Beatty’s amendment failed 3-4-2 with Polifko, Beatty and Jeff Morse (Dulles) voting for it.
Beatty proposed another amendment to add “whereas male bodies and female bodies are different Loudoun County Public Schools recognizes the need for separate sports leagues to provide fair competition.”
Beatty said it was important to add the line to promote fairness and a safe environment for female athletes.
Harris Mahedavi (Ashburn) said sports are guided by the Virginia High School League and not by the School Board and are unrelated to the proclamation.
Polikfo said it mattered because the proclamation included a reference to Policy 8040, which states boys and girls may play on the same team.
The amendment failed on the same 3-4-2 vote.
The proclamation passed 4-2-1-2 with Beatty and Polifko voting opposed, Morse abstaining, and Denise Corbo (At-Large) and Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian) absent.
(3) comments
"Unprecedented attack"??? Every establishment media is in line with LGBTQ+-/@ etc. The Federal govt is promoting it. Every establishment entertainment and arts company/org is in line with it. Many companies are supporting "pride" in anything-goes sexuality for fear that they aforementioned media/arts/govt cabal will attack them if they don't. The medical establishment is all in. People are losing jobs if they don't support it. For the entire history of the world, and still in the vast majority of the world's population, we've known what a boy and girl are. But the Western culture nations 5 minutes ago decided to throw that out, and if you don't fall in line you are evil. Until 5 minutes ago, wanting to cut off healthy body parts and pretend you are not the sex you are was considered a
The "unprecedented attack" is against people who insist on sticking to basic reality, actual science, and long-held religious beliefs that are the bedrock of the freedoms we enjoy.
This is another reason why the left fights school choice so hard. They force the families they want to indoctrinate to have to choose between the indoctrination and having to pay twice to educate their children (once to pay the govt to indoctrinate other kids, and again to teach their own kids). If parents could choose where the funds for their child's education were spent, this argument would have been over in about two minutes.
Look up ultra virus and this type of nonsense is exactly the point. It is the school boards job to manage the school system with utmost efficiency (state statute 22.1-79).
Their penchant for political distraction of any type is not appropriate. Maybe the majority of registered voters will show up in November - let's hope! :-)
I'm so glad the school board approved the LGBTQ+ Proclamation Tuesday night. That poor community has been under unprecedented attack lately. They could use a morale boost! Earlier in the evening, it was disheartening to hear Mark Winn go on a rant against the community. Evidently, he thinks he has a direct pipeline to God & can pass judgment on others. I see Mr. Winn in the media so frequently. He's always complaining about how some of his fellow Loudouners treat him. Does he ever stop to think how he makes them feel? Also, he continually refers to God in male terms. He has every right to do so. But who knows. Maybe it's a Goddess we should all be praying to! 😊Happy Memorial Day Loudoun!
