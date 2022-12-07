The School Board will hold an emergency meeting on Thursday, Dec. 8, the school district announced Wednesday just before 5 p.m. The board plans to appoint Chief of Staff Daniel Smith to serve as the acting superintendent.
On Tuesday, the School Board voted unanimously to fire superintendent Scott Ziegler after a two-hour closed session. The action came the day after a report from a special grand jury empaneled to investigate how the school division handled two sexual assaults by the same student within a matter of months. The jury concluded administrators had placed their own good above the school district’s, finding systematic failures at every level of the school administration, a lack of transparency, failures of coordination among county agencies, and attempts to obstruct the grand jury’s investigation.
Ziegler was fired without cause effective immediately.
Smith, the former principal of Lake Braddock Secondary School in Fairfax County, was hired as chief of staff on April 18. He replaced Mark Smith who served one year in that position. Smith, who served as the division’s Title IX coordinator left the post following the school system’s investigation into the sexual assault scandal.
Earlier on Tuesday, before the School Board vote, Vice Chair Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) said by email the School Board will also be meeting to discuss the grand jury’s recommendations during a work session Tuesday, Dec. 13.
(3) comments
Why fire Zeigler without cause? They could have saved the system over $300k by making the case for Gross Negligence which this clearly was. Well, at least he's gone. Now get rid of that lawyer!!
The school board is a mess, flailing about from one crisis to another. Their billion-dollar+ budget is out of control. Students are learning in trailers while adminstrators live high off the hog. Crime proliferates within the schools. Restrooms & hallways aren't being monitored. At this point, LCPS is a sinking ship & needs a complete overhaul. Heaven help us all during these difficult times!
The LoCo school board had a reason to fire Ziegler during the June 2021 when he lied about sexual assault in school. But they didn't.
The LoCo school board has in its possession the results of an LCPS-directed "investigation." A report which they steadfastly refuse to make available to the public. Surely this investigation would have revealed the actions of Ziegler and his minions. The SB could have taken action then, but they didn't.
The school board took legal action to prevent the special grand jury from proceeding. They called it unconstitutional. They used taxpayer money to keep us in the dark. The board could have simply cooperated with the investigation, but they didn't.
The members of the Loudoun County Public School Board who were part of these inexcusable acts NEED TO RESIGN. Anything less is unacceptable.
