The School Board adopted the $1.3 billion FY2024-FY2029 Capital Improvement Program and Capital Asset Preservation Program budgets Dec. 13 to cheers from Park View High School community members gathered in the meeting room.
The board passed it unanimously with one amendment from Harris Mahedavi (Ashburn) to add $500,000 to the fiscal year 2025 budget for older elementary schools to get updated signs. That amendment passed 5-3-1 with Chair Jeff Morse (Dulles), John Beatty (Catoctin), Tiffany Polifko (Broad Run) opposed, and Denise Corbo (At-large) absent for the vote.
Included in the plan is a $221.7 million reconstruction of Park View High School, a $38.9 million renovation of Banneker Elementary, a $20 million renovation of Waterford Elementary and a $271 million to build a new high school in the Dulles north area designated as HS-14.
The biggest chunk comes during fiscal year 2025 when two high schools would be under construction simultaneously.
Beatty said he wouldn’t support the amendment to add the $500,000 for the school signs because he felt the focus should be on the two new schools, renovations and on the educational needs.
Lewis addressed the different options for the Banneker project, with some St. Louis-area families pushing for the school to be replaced while others advocating renovations to the historic school.
Lewis said there were several reasons Banneker was not being rebuilt, one of them had to do with its historical value, which he said was a huge obligation.
“Banneker is the last building we have in the county that was built for the Black community that is still operating as a school. It’s the very last one and it is an extremely important part of this community,” Lewis said.
He said he had learned a lot form the past three or four years working on the Douglass High School renovation project and said the input from the community, historians, town councils and county leaders is important.
He addressed past comments form concerned parents and teachers about opening the walls of a school that old and what it could mean for students.
Lewis said the school hasn’t had a mold issue for over three years, but knew the school has asbestos just like every school built before 1970.
“We’ve done this a whole bunch of times, we can make the building safe during construction,” he said, noting it will not be “impact free” like all construction projects.
The construction plans were presented to the School Board on Nov. 15. Two public hearings were held before the final vote with the majority of public comment in favor of the proposed budget and construction projects, especially building a replacement for Park View rebuild and for Banneker to be renovated.
Thirty-eight speakers spoke at the Dec. 5 public hearing. The area designated for public speakers was full and more chairs had to be brought out to accommodate those wishing to provide comments, mostly on the Banneker and Park View projects.
The School Board will now submit the capital budgets to the Board of Supervisors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.