Members of the School Board’s Curriculum and Instruction Committee on Monday were given the first look at four new draft policies governing the selection, review and the challenge of instructional materials and a new policy focused on Family Life Education.
The first draft policy deals with criteria and selection of supplemental instructional items—items selected by teachers, including magazines, newspapers, and videos to name a few—to add to core classroom material. It outlines the selection process at both the division level and school level and who is involved. Additionally, it states school library materials are considered supplemental instructional materials when assigned by a teacher “for the completion of an assignment or as part of an academic or extracurricular educational program.” It also states that instructional materials with sexually explicit content are not to be used in elementary classrooms. Deputy Superintendent Ashley Ellis said this policy only deals with supplemental instructional materials, while another one deals with primary materials like textbooks.
The second draft policy deals with criteria and selection of school and classroom library materials and makes a clear distinction between school and classroom libraries, who is responsible for selecting each library’s materials and the criteria for selection. It states that the selection of classroom libraries is primarily up to each teacher but notes teachers may get advice from others. It identifies what materials are not allowed in either type of library, including materials that contains visual depictions of sexual conduct defined by a division policy adopted in November that requires advance notification of instructional materials with sexually explicit content. The draft policy also deals with gifts and donations of materials and outlines an inventory review be conducted every two years. The policy states that in the selection process for both types of libraries the division supports a culturally responsive environment by including materials that represent all backgrounds.
The board also is considering new procedures for how instructional materials are challenged or reviewed. According to proposed Policy 5047, someone asking for a book to be reviewed must first talk to an administrator at the school where the book was found before submitting a formal review request to the division. Another change to the review process is that all reviews would be done at the division level by a review committee. The policy outlines who may be part of that review committee and increased the review time of the material from 30 days to 45. It notes that someone may appeal the decision of a reviewed book to the School Board. It would require that books under review be listed on the division’s website within 10 days.
The Family Life Education policy is a brand new one to the school division, but according to Ellis is taking current division practices around FLE and formalizing them into a policy. Ellis said during a Feb. 9 committee meeting that, although the county didn’t have a formal FLE policy, the division followed the Virginia Department of Education guidelines. The proposed policy outlines the rights of parents to review the FLE curriculum and to opt their child out from “all or part” of the instruction, as is current practice.
All four policies will be circulated to the division’s advisory committees and the public for feedback. The policies will go before the full School Board for a vote sometime this summer, according to a presentation.
