The School Board on Tuesday approved additional recommended changes made by the Joint School Board and Board of Supervisors Committee to the memorandum of understanding the division has with local law enforcement officers.
A lot of changes have been made to the MOU in collaboration with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg Police Department. According to Chair Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) the biggest is the ability for the division to conduct Title IX investigations jointly with law enforcement investigations.
“In the event of concurrent investigations involving employee or student misconduct of a criminal nature that is school-related, the [Sheriff’s Office and Leesburg Police Department] may collaborate, to the extent permissible under their own respective policies and regulations,” according to the MOU.
It states that if a joint investigation can’t take place, the division would notify law enforcement that it will move forward with an administrative review and law enforcement would agree to let the division know when it completes its investigation.
Serotkin said in an interview that the special grand jury report unsealed in December 2022 revealed there was confusion on the part of division staff on whether they needed to open a Title IX report after a student sexually assaulted two student’s months apart and whether a Title IX investigation could take place during a criminal investigation being conducted by the Sheriff’s Office.
One of the grand jury recommendations was to review and update the MOU, something he said had begun already.
In a Jan. 14, 2022, statement from the division about the sexual assaults, the School Board committed to updating its MOU with local law enforcement, expand its Title IX office, review Title IX complaints over the prior year to make sure they were handled properly, and provide additional mandatory training to ensure all school administrators understood their obligation in reporting allegations of sexual harassment and assault.
State code requires an MOU be updated every two years. The most recent signed MOU was from 2021.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the first additional recommended change from the committee removed the term “wherever feasible” under the required training and added a requirement for training on trauma informed policy tactics. The additional training is intended to help officers when talking to minors who may have been involved in sexual assault or domestic assault situations.
The other recommended change involved an SROs ability to stop questioning a student and to take “law enforcement action without prior authorization of the school administrator or contacting the parents or legal guardians.” The committee suggested replacing the language, so parents, guardians and school administration are notified before this happens.
“I don’t think that we should be telling the Leesburg Police Department or the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office how they should do their job. They don’t tell us how to do our job. We are partners but at the same time they are going to follow the law, so I do not support these changes,” said Tiffany Polifko (Broad Run), who along with John Beatty (Catoctin) voted against the changes. “According to my understanding Leesburg PD and the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office are both in support of the MOU as it stands currently, and they have been able to work through the MOU just fine.”
During the April 25 meeting, the MOU was brought before the board as an information item but had little discussion other than Erika Ogedegbe (Leesburg) say she appreciated and supported the recommended changes.
The MOU is an agreement between the School Board, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg Police Department intended to “promote a positive relationship between students, staff and law enforcement and to maintain safe, supportive and secure school environments,” according to the MOU. It also states that all parties agree that the majority of student misconduct can be handled through school strategies without law enforcement involvement.
The MOU clarifies the role and scope of the authority of the School Resource Officers, school administration and teachers.
Serotkin said the board has been working with law enforcement for “much of the last two years” to update the MOU.
The revised MOU will now go to the Leesburg Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office for their review. Once a final MOU is ready it will come back to the board for approval, according to Sertokin.
Jeff Morse (Dulles) and Denise Corbo (At-Large) were absent for the May 9 vote.
(1) comment
All of this minutiae means nothing if you have a temperamental sheriff (e.g. Mike Chapman) who lets politics & personality clashes interfere with doing his job. I still can't believe Chapman's distaste for Scott Ziegler cleared the way for the LCPS rapist to go free from May 2021 to October 2021. It can happen again. Please Elect a New Sheriff Loudoun!
