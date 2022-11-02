School board members put six new options on the table for new attendance zone boundaries at their meeting Nov. 1.
Those are in addition to the draft proposed by county staff members on Oct. 13.
Among them was a plan proposed by John Beatty (Catoctin) dubbed "Beatty plan 237." He said the goal of the plan was to move as few student attendance zones as possible. He proposed keeping CL06, an area west of Leesburg that runs along Route 7 and includes Dry Mill Road, the street address for Loudoun County High School at the high school. He said he based his reasoning on constituent comments as well as an effort to prevent more traffic snarls on King Street during rush hour.
On Oct. 18 Beatty asked for possible transportation routes for CL06 and CL05, another area west of Leesburg known as Beacon Hill. At Tuesday night’s meeting, Director of Planning and GIS Services Beverly Tate showed him possible routes. Routes for both attendance zones would likely travel down Route 7 and through downtown Leesburg if changed to Tuscarora.
Other proposed changes included moving a small section in Leesburg, CL22 between Edwards Ferry Road and Market Street, out of Loudoun County High School and into Tuscarora, arguing the section is closer to the school and contains more students than CL06.
He also proposed keeping the Redrocks area (CL17, Cl17.1 and CL12 and Cl12.1) at Heritage High School to keep students from sitting in traffic on Rt. 15.
Tom Marshall (Leesburg) disagreed with Beatty’s proposal, pointing out that Beatty’s plan set up Tuscarora High School and Smart’s Mill Middle School to have 40% of students who get free or reduced priced lunch.
Marshall pointed to a study done in Fairfax County in cooperation with the University of Virginia and said the study noted any school with 40% free and reduced priced lunches would make it “virtually impossible for those schools test scores to ever improve.”
“My plan was to balance the scores as best I could so each school shared in the free reduced lunch student population so that no school was somehow considered a pariah school because their test scores didn’t appear to be as outstanding as the other two schools,” Marshall said.
Marshall went on to say that Tuscarora was the biggest building with the fewest students in proportion its capacity, and said he believes moving students from Loudoun County High School and Heritage High School into Tuscarora would better balance the demographics in Leesburg’s three high schools. He also said it would help with standardized test scores at all three high schools.
“There are these neighborhoods who are on the outside of the Town of Leesburg who want to pick and choose what school they go to, but they are not near any particular school... with respect to some of the western neighborhoods, they may have to deal with seven minutes more of traffic time in order for them to come to Tuscarora,” he said. “To me that doesn’t seem to be that big of a crisis, and I think that we have to look at the best interest of the schools.”
Marshall said he “wholeheartedly supported the staff plan” that was presented on Oct. 13.
Andrew Hoyler (Broad Run) presented three plans he said were more requests for information rather than actual proposals. He said he will hold a town hall for his constituents to get their feedback on what they wanted and had the plans created to give them options, and that he would bring back their recommendations.
Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian) said the two maps created for her and dubbed “Reaser 1” and “Reaser 2” were also informative, and not ones she planned to support in future meetings.
Tate pointed out that Friday Nov. 18 was the deadline for School Board members to give their justification behind the plan they are supporting in order for the School Board to discuss the plans as an information item on Nov. 29.
The next secondary attendance zone meeting is Nov. 9. It will also be a public hearing. Anyone who wishes to speak at the meeting can sign up at 9:00 a.m. on Nov. 9. There will be virtual and in person speaking opportunities as well as written ones submitted to LCPSPLAN@lcps.org
(2) comments
I don't see the point of Andrew Hoyler holding a town hall on Nov. 7, the day before the election. Why not wait until after the election? Is this just a campaign stunt? Please remember, Leslee King defeated Mr. Hoyler handily the other time he ran for school board. It's quite likely Nick Gothard will defeat Mr. Hoyler on Nov. 8. Mr. Gothard is much more in alignment with Leslee King's positions -- as compared to Mr. Holyer, who's been extremely dismissive of attempts to promote diversity. (For example, Mr. Hoyler voted against an LGBTQ+ History Month Proclamation.) Please Vote Loudoun!
Tom Marshall said "...I think that we have to look at the best interest of the schools.”
Those words should never be uttered by ANYONE associated with or involved in the education of children.
Putting the school system and its employees ahead of children, parents and taxpayers is how LCPS became the mess that it is.
It's time to clean house.
