Some School Board members expressed disappointment after the 6-3 vote Tuesday night to not release the independent review conducted by law firm Blankingship and Keith on how the division handled two sexual assaults by the same student in 2021.
The assaults led to the empaneling of a special grand jury and resulted in criminal charges against the school superintendent and public information officer. The superintendent was fired in December after the special grand jury’s report was released.
John Beatty (Catoctin), Tiffany Polifko (Broad Run) and Denise Corbo (At-large) were the only School Board members to vote in favor of releasing the report Tuesday night.
Beatty was on the board when the sexual assaults took place, and when the report was first completed. He and Polifko, who is new to the board, asked in January for a date the board could vote to decide whether to waive attorney client privilege.
In an emailed statement Wednesday, Corbo said she was under the impression when the former superintendent announced the investigation that the report would be made public.
“I was hopeful the results would provide constructive information to help LCPS staff improve current procedures and offer more effective support to students and staff,” she said.
“I am disappointed in the outcome of [Tuesday] night’s vote. I believe my colleagues missed an opportunity to do the right thing. Releasing the report would have been a positive step towards healing in our community, as well as, an opportunity for the school board to regain the trust of the residents of Loudoun County.”
She said releasing the report even with much of it being redacted was still the right thing to do.
Corbo said she ran for the School Board under the promise that she would provide transparency to residents.
“My colleagues have made that a daunting task. Passing a policy to restrict how board members communicate and reprimanding those who attempt to be transparent has created a toxic environment and all but eliminated our ability to work collaboratively. At times this lack of trust prevents board members from working cohesively in the best interest of the children and families we serve,” Corbo said.
She charged that her colleagues on the board don’t like her efforts to be transparent and to hold the board and division administrators accountable and that they have tried to discourage her by voting to not let her participate remotely in meetings. She has not been attending meetings in-person since the onset of the pandemic.
“I believe the lack of support from certain members of the School Board in response to my request for medical remote participation is a direct result of the desire to minimize my transparency and impact,” she said. “My disability has been used as a weapon to silence my voice and representation. The board denied my request for remote participation due to a medical disability and I was forced to use a limited personal exemption to ensure my vote and voice was not silenced in the decision to release the report.”
Corbo said she plans to work with board members to “facilitate a more collaborative working environment.”
Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian), who voted against releasing the report, said during Tuesday night’s meeting she expected the vote would be one that put the best interest of the students and the schools before politics “regardless of how each of us votes.”
“My ask of my colleagues is that we continue a unified and collective effort to look at what has happened from top down and bottom up, share those facts publicly and continue to take actions necessary,” Reaser said.
Asked if her statements Tuesday night contradict her vote against releasing the report, she said no and said in an email Wednesday, “My hope is that we can work collectively as a board, in the same bipartisan manner that we voted last night, to communicate findings and actions to the community.”
Loudoun Now reached out to all nine School Board members for comment. Polifko, Chair Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge), Brenda Sheridan (Sterling), Jeff Morse (Dulles), Vice Chair Harris Mahedavi (Ashburn) and Erika Ogedegbe (Leesburg) did not respond.
Attorney-Client Privilege Used to Shield Report
School Board Chair Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) on Tuesday said the report was prepared for the board by a law firm in anticipation of litigation and that it is “wholly covered by attorney client privilege.” He said waiving that privilege and releasing it in some form raises “complex questions beyond just the contents of the report itself.” He said it could set a precedent for other elected officials and impacts open communication between the School Board and its attorneys.
“Under the best of circumstances waiving attorney client privilege is fraught with pitfalls which is why it is done exceedingly rarely,” he said Tuesday night. “Being open and transparent is incredibly important, but so is the rights of our students and staff to be able to communicate with legal counsel without it being made public. That is such an important principle, it’s one of the cornerstones of the American legal system.”
Serotkin previously made a similar argument in a letter to county supervisors defending the choice not to release the report. A response letter signed by eight of the nine county supervisors dismissed that argument, as well as pointing to the grand jury report’s recommendation that the School Board “limit the degree to which legitimate matters and information of public concern are shielded from the public under the cloak of attorney-client privilege.”
“As we both know—or should know—'attorney-client’ privilege belongs to the client and not the attorney,” supervisors’ letter reads. “Any client at any time can waive the privilege. It's important to point that out before going any further. Any claim of or allusion to a failure to release this report on this basis should be accurately framed as a choice and not a requirement.”
Supervisors restated that the School Board could release a redacted report and noted waiving the attorney-client privilege is done on a case-by-case basis, rather than creating a precedent. They again urged releasing either the full report with redactions or an executive summary.
“Anything less will leave the public and—frankly the Board of Supervisors—with grave concerns,” they wrote.
Beatty in an email response Wednesday said that he believed attorney client privilege was important and necessary for society, “but that doesn’t mean that in certain situations, for the greater good, it cannot be waived.”
“I believe it needs to be waived so that everyone can begin to rebuild trust. I don't see any way for trust with this current board to be restored after last night,” he said. “Releasing the report is the only way for the public to understand everything that occurred, what staff knew, and what the board knew. Despite what my colleagues think, this justifiable scrutiny is not going away.”
Was Watergate so long ago that they have forgotten its lessons: the covers-up will get you into way more trouble than the original scandal did.
I would imagine that after we vote all (or most) of the school board out, we can circle around and present this request to release the report to the new board. Maybe they will be more accommodating?
May I respectfully suggest that advocates of the Report's release also try to get it from the Special Grand Jury or Jason Miyares' office? In all likelihood, grand jurors got a copy of the Report to help them conduct their probe. They're outspoken proponents of transparency within LCPS. So I would think they'd be only too happy to release the Report, if they have a copy. It's just an suggestion. Why not exhaust every available avenue to get a copy of this Report!
Why should the taxpayers, who paid for this report, have to go through all of these hoops to see this report? If they claim that there isn't anything new from what the grand jury report stated, then what are they afraid of? Redact the names of the students and be done with it. The only reason why they aren't releasing it is because there is something to hide which likely result in further calls for resignations. These clowns want to have a full term and not be forced to resign in shame. Why else would all of these board members decide not to run again? Because they know they messed up big time and would be defeated.
I hope the Leesburg residents wake up and understand that they were...shocker...LIED TO by their newest member that is running again. She lost any right to run again given that she told voters that she WAS in support for releasing the report then cowered out. SHAME on all of them, and I really wish that YOU, Tim, would stop acting like this was no big deal. Even your beloved Loudoun BoS has been demanding the report be released.
Members of the special grand jury do not have a copy of the B&K report. Nor does AG Miyares. I don't know why you would think they do. Please read up on attorney-client privilege.
