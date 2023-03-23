School Board member Denise Corbo (At-large) announced this week she plans to sue her Loudoun County School Board colleagues, alleging discrimination and harassment after they denied her requests to remotely participate in meetings as a reasonable accommodation for a disability.
In a Facebook post, Corbo said she had “exhausted all attempts to come to a resolution” and said she “had no choice but to file a claim with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.”
“After their thorough investigation, I’ve been issued the Right to Sue and plan to move forward,” she said in the post.
For more than a year, Corbo has asked the board to allow her remote participation in meetings, based on a medical exemption. She has not publicly said what her medical condition is, only that her reason for not attending in person is because of a “temporary or permanent Americans with Disabilities Act disability or medical condition.”
She cites a policy that allows for “a temporary or permanent disability or other medical condition” that prevents attending in person. The policy doesn’t state time limits for this type of absence but does state the chair may request updates from the member.
She said she was told in November 2021 by division’s Department of Human Resources and Talent Development to attend remotely after evaluating her disability.
The board had been meeting remotely in 2021 without needing approval because of a state of emergency declared during the COVID-19 pandemic. That was lifted at the end of June 2021 and in-person meetings resumed. Corbo sought to continue to patriciate through a video feed.
“Unlimited remoted participation for ongoing health reasons is 100% permitted under VA Law and School Board policy,” Corbo said.
She noted elected officials may and have performed job functions remotely for a variety of reasons over the past three years.
Each remote participation request requires support from a majority of the School Board members. Five members have routinely abstained from the vote or voted no.
Chair Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) consistently opposed the request.
On May 10, 2022, he made a statement from the School Board dais addressing the issue.
“Due to inaccurate information circulating about the reasoning behind my and certain other board members’ votes not to approve the remote participation for Mrs. Corbo, I would like to take a minute to explain why I am voting the way I am voting,” he said.
In his statement he mentioned an email Corbo sent to the board in July 2021 that said she didn’t intend to attend meetings in person until safety protocols were in place to better protect School Board members, including identification screening, weapon screening and bullet proof protection. He said Corbo cited death threats received by the board and specifically mentioned threats about an upcoming August School Board meeting.
He said she attended an in-person closed session meeting in August, but requested remote participation for the rest of the month. He said he called her to find out what was going on. He said she told him she doesn’t leave the house except to go to her home in Key West, and that being out in public is like playing Russian roulette because of her disability.
He said in October of that year Corbo traveled to another state and attended some school events unmasked.
“At this point it was impossible for me to draw any conclusion other than that I had been intentionally mislead,” Serotkin said. “You can’t just go from saying ‘it’s Russian roulette to leave the house,’ to traveling all the way to North Dakota and walking around schools maskless over the course of a month.”
Serotkin said he decided he wouldn’t support her request any longer and noted at the May 2022 meeting he had consistently voted against it for the past eight months.
“It’s not because of her stances on issues or a desire to silence her voice or any of the other reasons I’ve heard people claim, but simply that I feel Mrs. Corbo has misled me, has misled the board and misled the public,” he said.
Serotkin said her absence had caused problems at times with not having enough board members to have quorum—meaning a majority of the board is present— and said staff members had expressed concerns that work in her committees wasn’t being done in a timely manner. He called on her to resign if she couldn’t fulfill her essential duties.
Corbo hasn’t attended a School Board meeting in person since she attended a closed session in August of 2021.
Brenda Sheridan (Sterling), Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian) and Harris Mahedavi (Ashburn) also have opposed her remote participation. Erika Ogedegbe (Leesburg) has often abstained from voting.
Both Sheridan and Reaser have said they also have medical conditions that make them vulnerable to COVID-19 but have been able to attend meetings in person.
School Board members began to vote no to the medical exemption in October 2021 after Corbo was seen out in public at other events.
As of this year, Corbo has been approved to participate remotely at three meetings: the Jan. 3 organizational meeting for which she used a personal exemption, the Jan. 12 budget work session when she was granted a medical exemption, and the Feb. 14 School Board meeting in which she was denied a medical exemption but granted a personal exemption. When a majority does not approve her remote meeting request, Corbo is permitted to listen to meetings through the video feed but not participate.
Corbo didn’t request remote participation for the March 14 School Board meeting.
State law allows an elected official to participate remotely using a personal exemption in two meetings a year or 25% of the body’s meetings, whichever is greater. The personal exemption allowance resets each calendar year.
In the Facebook post, Corbo said she would continue to attend meetings virtually and hoped to share more information soon. She encouraged readers to email her with any questions about the post.
A March 21 tweet from a Twitter account called “The Real Parents of Loudoun County” again called attention to the issue when it posted pictures of Corbo at a gala on Jan. 27, 2023. The pictures show Corbo on stage with several people and high fiving a man in another.
Repeated requests for comment from Corbo have not been returned.
Serotkin declined to comment on threatened litigation.
