The School Board today will elect its chair and vice chair tonight during its annual organizational meeting, starting at 6:30 p.m.
Board members will nominate a fellow member to be the chair followed by a vote. The same process will happen for the vice chair position.
Jeff Morse (Dulles) the 2022 chair has served on the board since 2011. He served as chair previously in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) is the 2022 vice chair. He is serving his first term on the School Board. Brenda Sheridan (Sterling) chaired the board with vice chair Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian) in 2021.
Deputy Superintendent Ashley Elis will lead the meeting until a chair is elected by the School Board. It will also elect a delegate and alternate for the Virginia School Board Association.
A draft resolution is also being presented listing positions that are designated to attend School Board meetings if Acting Superintendent Daniel Smith can’t attend. They include Ellis; Neil Slevin, who has been named interim chief of staff replacing Smith who was named acting superintendent Dec. 8; Chief Financial Officer Sharon Willoughby; Chief Human Resources Officer Lisa Boland; and Chief Operations Officer Kevin Lewis.
The resolution also lists School Board meeting dates for the rest of the year as well as times; the second Tuesday School Board Meetings start at 4 p.m. and the fourth Tuesday meetings start at 5 p.m.
You cannot have transparency on the LCPS board until you elect transparent members who understand how to govern. When will hearings be held where admins are forced to testify on their incompetence and lies? When will the admins be called out for flagrantly inflating the budget? When will members renounce the unconstitutional policies pushed by the woke admin/SB and their conniving attorney?
The ONLY thing that will reform LCPS are newly elected board members.
I'm looking forward to a new school-board chair. Jeff Morse has been awful. He hasn't prioritized agendas. As a result, meetings have dragged on to all hours of the night. He's mangled public speakers' names. He's even bragged about enjoying a fellow board member's badmouthing of public speakers. Off to the dungeons, Mr. Morse!
For all the school board members who choose not to run for chair - please keep in mind "WE KNOW" that consent agendas do not need to just be waived through and any board member can and (in my opinion) should periodically put items on the agenda if they really want to honestly represent their community, Don't hide behind the Chair! How about some more focus on issues of real impact this year - like its' all about the kids. like the Superintendent should only have a one year contract. Like state statute 22.1-79 is there for a reason and stop wasting money! (utmost efficiency may be simple to understand but it may not be easy to actually do) :-) Earn the stipend and strop letting down your constituents!
