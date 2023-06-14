The School Board on June 13 voted to amend Acting Superintendent Daniel Smith’s agreement to remain in his position until the new superintendent assumes office.
Which, according to Chair Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) will be Sept. 1. Serotkin announced the date at last nights School Board meeting and said Aaron Spence, the new Loudoun County Public Schools superintendent's last day at Virginia Beach City Public Schools is Aug. 31.
The amendment states the board wishes to extend his term until a “permanent superintendent begins employment for the board or by October 1, 2023, whichever is sooner.” Previously his time as interim superintendent was set to end June 30.
The agreement also amended Smith’s compensation and benefits to include monthly salary of $25,197 starting July 1, a raise from his current $24,583 a month. Smith is also entitled to receive a raise if additonal division-wide raises are given after July 1 “equivalent to the average combined step increase and/or cost of living adjustment given to all other employees.” The amendment also gives Smith the option to choose to receive a cash payment for up to 15 sick leave days, at a per diem rate calculated by his then current monthly salary divided by 20.
It also states Smith can choose to return to his former position, Chief of Staff, and states he will be allowed to serve in that position for 12 months or be compensated for 12 months unless he’s fired for any reason. If he returns to Chief of Staff his annual salary will be what it was Dec. 6, 2022 plus any salary increases earned while serving as Acting Superintendent.
Dr. Smith's salary is outrageous. So are the salaries of many, many LCPS bureacrats. I feel powerless to do anything about it. I can only pray that folks will come to their senses & make drastic cuts. Happy Father's Day Loudoun!
I challenge you to find any other organization in the area with 13,000 employees that pays it's top CEO less than that.
I am sick of public organizations being compared to private companies. It is easy to spend money that is handed to you. It is very hard to earn the money that you spend. Headcount is a meaningless statistic.
