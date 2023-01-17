The School Board has begun a deeper dive into the $1.67 billion budget proposed last week by Acting Superintendent Daniel Smith.
During a Jan. 12 work session, the board took a closer look at proposals for staffing standards, salary and benefits, central office funds and other funds, all of which add to the fiscal year 2024 budget. Chief Financial Officer Sharon Willoughby noted personnel costs make up 89.7% of the proposed budget.
“It doesn’t take that much to move the needle to have an impact on the budget whenever you are talking about compensation,” she said.
The budget includes $23.8 million—almost a quarter of the entire $106.7 million increase over last year budget—for an annual step increase, a one-time 1% payment to those at the top of the pay scale, and salary increases for positions not on a salary scale.
Another $43.7 million is proposed for a cost-of-living adjustment for employees not on the teacher salary scale, and an adjustment to the teacher salary scale to provide a minimum 5% pay increase for all eligible full-time employees moving up a step on the scale.
Last year, the division met the state’s requirement to provide the 5% average pay increase for employees. This year, Willoughby said, the division wants to do more.
Willoughby said there is $67.5 million in the budget to support step increases and scale adjustments for the 5% minimum pay increase, with the state funding 43.1% of it. That leaves 56.9% of that cost to be funded by the local taxes.
Also included in the budget is the addition of $5.4 million from state initiatives for one-time recruitment and retention bonuses proposed in Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s budget. For that, the state is funding a little less than half, amounting to about $2.5 million from the state and $2.9 million from the county. She said while they are state-driven initiatives, they do require local funding. She said the state initiatives of step and pay increases and the state initiative of one-time recruitment bonuses represent two-thirds of the total budget increase.
“Over half of the additional county funds we are asking for is to support the local match requirement for compensation,” she said.
Willoughby highlighted some enhanced staffing standards in three areas and introduced a new staffing standard. Those standards are included in all school-based positions, the administration, student support and operations, she said.
The budget proposal includes adding 18.7 full time English Language teachers to meet the division recommended ratio of one English Language teacher to every 50 kindergarten students, at a cost of $2.2 million. The school district’s goal is to have 3.5 English Language teachers per 50 kindergarten students, 7.7 middle school students and 7.5 for high school students. Currently, the division staffing ratio is one English Language teacher per 59 kindergarten students and one per 25 or 30 middle school students depending on their level of English proficiency. The current division staffing ratio for high school is one English Language teacher per 15 students and one per 25 depending on their proficiency level, and one for students in the Virtual Loudoun program. The state staffing requirement for English Language teachers is 17 per 1,000 students.
English Language teachers teach English to students who speak another language as their primary language.
The budget proposal also includes placing elementary school counselors at each school, rather than having them split between two schools. The proposed budget asks for 25.2 more counselors with an anticipated cost of $2.8 million.
The state staffing requirement is 1 counselor per 325 students.
The proposed budget is also asking for 5.2 more full-time staff with an anticipated cost of $600,000 to provide better support to Community Eligibility Provision Schools. Those schools are ones that have a population of English language learners and economically disadvantaged students and are in low-income areas.
The new staffing standard proposed is the addition of 17 full time student support advisors—one at each high school—at the cost of $1.9 million.
Smith also proposed removing the library assistant position at the Academies of Loudoun and replacing it with another librarian.
Willoughby said the division’s 200 staffing standards are adopted each year as part of the budget process.
The division is planning for a 2% rate increase in health insurance premiums, which means added costs to both the employer and employee.
The budget proposes $2.5 million to increase sick leave from 10 days to 14 days and increase personal leave from three to five days for 10- and-11 month contracted employees, as well as increase the sick leave payout cap for higher level employees and more tenured teachers upon retirement from 25% to 50%.
Chief Human Resources Officer Lisa Boland requested two full time employees to assist with Human Resources and Talent Development, to include a supervisor position to support employee recognition with a cost of $205,917 and a representative to help with stipend support with a cost of $148,350. There are 160 stipend positions with over 3,000 employees serving in the positions, Boland said.
In total, Human Resources is asking for is a little over $1.1 million in the budget proposal, largely attributable to the management of the Title IX program that was not previously included in the department’s budget, Boland said.
Other areas addressed in the deeper budget dive included an increase of 6.9% in the Business and Financial Services budget from the current budget of $10.3 million to $11 million in the proposed budget, and a $5.8 million increase to the school nutrition fund spread across personnel and operations and maintenance. Willoughby said inflation is playing a part in the cost of food and supplies. Budget needs for the central office included $900,000 for nine full time School Board assistants, paralegals, and an increase in legal services and funding for part-time emergency management consultants for a total of $1.5 million.
During the next work session on Jan. 17, the board is scheduled to review the instruction and digital innovation budgets.
(2) comments
I tend to agree with Mr. Davison (though I'd never refer to anyone as an "illegal alien"). LCPS' proposed $1.7-billion budget is too top-heavy. Administrators are living high off the hog. Meanwhile, students get educated in substandard environments (e.g. trailers, etc.). Teachers go begging for supplies. Enough is enough! Cut the fat from these incompetent administrators & focus on the students. Happy Racial Healing Day Loudoun!
A gross display of misusing taxpayer funds and outright fraud.
Providing step increases to teachers does not cost anywhere near $23M. As senior teachers retire out, young teachers replace them. Since enrollment has been essentially flat for years, our net cost for step increases should approach $0. Yet LCPS lies with impunity about its cost to pad the budget. That is a major reason we have $50M+ in surplus funds every year.
Average compensation increases last year in the US were around 4.8-5.0%. A 5% raise per teacher should be plenty. Yet LCPS is asking for $67M to give 7-8+% raises? That is theft from the very families (taxpayers) they claim to serve. Teachers have received 40%+ pay raises over the last few years. No industry has seen such largesse lavished on them.
Nearly $1M for lazy SB members to have a servant to do their work for them?
Nearly $200K for a single HR position to create propaganda and teacher recognitions?
Tripling the funding for illegal alien students by increasing the ELL teachers from 1 to 3.5 per group of students?
Surely, this is a joke. Yet again, the budget predicts ZERO ENROLLMENT GROWTH from last year's budget!! Yet the greedy, incompetent, lazy LCPS bureaucrats are demanding a 6.8% funding increase? Even while scores fall, students are raped, fired superintendents are given pay raises, and families leave in droves?
