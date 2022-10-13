On Tuesday, the School Board heard three different calendar options for the 2023-24 school year, but decided to defer action until November to allow more time to look at data and feedback from a teacher survey sent out by the department of Human Resources and Talent Development.
Chief Human Resources Officer Lisa Boland said in an effort to get feedback on teacher preferences, the department sent out a calendar survey to all licensed employees on Sept. 19. She said they have received more than 3,000 responses and are using that data to build not only this year’s teacher calendar but future ones.
The survey focused on teacher preference for the first day of school, time for professional development and time to prepare for the start of school, according to Boland. She said an additional survey will go out in the coming weeks to all staff, students, parents and community members to get more feedback on the calendar options for the 2023-24 calendar.
Boland was hoping the School Board would approve one of the options so it could go out to the public for feedback.
Chair Jeff Morse (Dulles) expressed concern over the quickness of the decision and asked if it was normal to make it an action item and vote on it at the next meeting.
“What I’m hearing is, the way forward for this is that you are proposing that you will solicit comments from the entire community between today and the next board meeting, at which time you hope we will take action?” Morse said.
Boland said there was no normal when it came to school calendars, and said the decision has been made differently every year. She said last year it was made very late, and the hope this year was to get it done sooner because the student calendar is the foundation for all the other calendars.
“The sooner we can get it approved, the better it is to get the information to staff,” Boland said.
Several board members asked for more information about how the student calendar affects the teacher’s calendar. Boland said the teacher calendar had not been created yet and will be after the student calendar is approved.
“I don’t know how other board members feel, but for me that would be a piece of information that would be helpful in deciding which calendar to adopt even if it was not set in stone,” board member Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian) said.
In years past the student and teacher calendars were co-mingled, something Boland said was a mistake last year because it caused an unintended reduction of teacher contract days when student days were reduced to 170. She said it reduced teachers’ contract days from 197 to 184.
“By separating them out, it allows us to treat the two groups as they should be treated. It allows us to treat students that need to go to school as students, and then to respect our teachers to give them the time they need in the classroom within the parameters of their contract,” she said.
Morse said he wanted to get a better idea of the impacts the calendar would have on staff.
“I don’t think we can move forward, especially at the next board meeting, with this as an action item without knowing what the effect is on our employees,” he said. “I think we are going to have to take a look at how we are running through this process. This a change of process and probably not the best time for us to be changing the process,” Morse said.
Superintendent Scott Ziegler asked Morse if it was the board’s intention to look at every single employee calendar and provide input on it, and pointed out there were 36 employee calendars in addition to several teacher calendars based on their contract.
“So if we get into the board looking at every type of employee calendar, that is a huge undertaking that goes beyond the teacher calendar, which is why in the past the administration has presented drafts and proposed a student calendar and then used that approval to base employee calendars off of,” Ziegler said.
Morse acknowledged last year’s deficit in teacher workdays, and said that was a direct result of the significant changes to the calendar with the addition of more holidays. But said this year they aren’t in that situation, and pointed out that across all three options the holidays of Sept. 25, Oct 9, Nov. 6-7 and 13 were the same.
“Other than starting fall break a day early or a PD [professional development day] one week, we have locked down the days. So I think it would be fair for the School Board to expect to understand what the expectation is upon the employees for the numbers of additional work days, when they might kick off the year and when they would finish,” Morse said.
Morse said he wanted the info for teachers because it was the largest chunk of the employee population and suggested they could build other calendars once they had that information combined with the student calendar.
Denise Corbo (At Large) agreed with Morse and said they needed the results of the teacher survey to make a good decision.
Ziegler said the staff surveys would have been used to create the staff calendar and wouldn’t typically be shared with the board.
“The board is asking today for a new process, so that is why that information isn’t included, because we have not presented information on an employee calendar to the board previously,” Ziegler said.
Morse said the feedback from the survey is important, and said board members want to see it.
Andrew Hoyler (Broad Run) disputed Ziegler’s statements by pulling up documents from last December’s calendar approval process, and pointed out that the calendar the board voted on for 2022-23 included both the student and teacher calendar and was called “The 10-month teaching calendar.” Ziegler later acknowledged that Hoyler was correct and apologized.
Boland pointed out again the issue of the calendars being co-mingled and how it had caused a reduction in work last year as a result.
Morse said they were going under the assumption that they weren’t going to eliminate any of the student or staff days and keep the identified holidays as scheduled, but said he would love to hear what the teachers and anyone else who took the survey had to say about it before the board pulled the trigger on approving the calendar. He asked Boland to bring the survey data back to the next Board meeting.
The three calendar options are now scheduled for a vote at the Nov. 15 School Board meeting.
Option one is similar to this year’s calendar, with school staring Thursday, Aug. 24, two Thursdays before Labor Day, and the last day of school Friday, June 14. It includes the same number of holidays and student holidays as this year, 19.
Option two lists school starting on Monday, Aug. 21 and ending Friday, June 7. It lists 20 holidays and student holidays.
Option three has school starting Tuesday, Sept. 5 and ending Tuesday, June 18. It only has 17 holidays and student holidays, and the biggest difference is the later start date and a shorter winter break.
All three options have 174 days of school. Boland said that provides a surplus above state-required minimums of 15 days to use for snow or other inclement weather, and said it was the number of days staff felt the most comfortable with.
The biggest differences between the three calendars are the start and end dates of school, which then affect the date each quarter ends and where some student holidays fall. The end of each grading period ends on a Friday and students typically get a student holiday the following Monday. The start dates also affect how many days in each quarter.
Holidays are typically federally recognized holidays as well as religious and cultural ones recognized by the School Board, such as Yom Kippur, Diwali, Eid al Fitr and the Lunar New Year.
Student holidays are teacher planning or teacher workdays, according to Loudoun County Public Schools Public Information Officer Wayde Byard.
(1) comment
I agree with the parents who say there are too many holidays built into LCPS calendars. That's really not good for students, who need more stability in their educational life. I'm not a fan of Andrew Hoyler by any means. But at least he floated the three proposed calendars on his Facebook page. That triggered a robust discussion among parents & guardians. And yes, it's true that Dr. Ziegler misspoke at Tuesday's board meeting. Mr. Hoyler promptly corrected him. But it was around 11 p.m. after a long day. I'm willing to cut Dr. Ziegler some slack.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.