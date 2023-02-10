The School Board’s Curriculum and Instruction Committee on Thursday night heard a proposal to divide its policy governing the selection, review and challenge of instructional materials into three separate policies and create a new one centered around Family Life Education.
The policy came under scrutiny after Tiffany Polifko (Broad Run) said the policy conflicted with procedures for the parental notification of instructional materials with sexually explicit content, Policy 5055, that was created and adopted by the board Nov. 29.
That policy was created to bring the division into compliance with state-mandated guidelines. Board members asked in December, then again in January that materials selection procedures, Policy 5045, be reviewed to be consistent with the new policy.
Deputy Superintendent Ashley Ellis and Interim Executive Director of Teaching and Learning Ashley Cramp proposed the split during the Feb. 9 meeting to bring greater clarity to several topics within the policy.
“When we looked at [Policy 5045], you can see there are multiple pieces that are part of 5045 or seem to be missing from it,” Cramp said.
In the proposed split, Policy 5045 would focus on criteria and selection of supplemental instructional materials, a new Policy 5046 would focus on the selection of school classroom library materials and new Policy 5047 would focus on the review of instructional or library materials and the process to remove material from student or teacher use.
Ellis noted that 5045 only dealt with supplemental instructional materials because there is already a policy in place that deals the selection of textbooks and core instructional materials.
Cramp, who was just instated in her position in early January, said the review of the policy began in late November with meetings happening twice a week.
“When the team began the work, the conversations were around splitting it into three polices so we can clearly address each of the topics in and of themselves,” she said.
Ellis said when Policy 5055 was being developed administrators realized the selection needed to be revised.
Policy 5055 requires advance notification to parents when teachers plan to use instructional materials with sexually explicit content and to let parents review the materials and select an alternative option.
The policy mainly concerns instructional materials in high schools and a few materials used in middle schools, according to Chief of Staff Neil Slevin.
The division’s practice prior to the creation of the policy allowed parents to ask for alternative materials if they weren’t comfortable with the instructional material.
“A couple of things struck us right away and that was the clarification of library materials and when they are and are not considered instructional materials,” Ellis said.
She said discussions with the staff, as well as discussions in recent School Board meetings, made them realize they needed clear definitions of words like “culturally responsive” and “diverse” and to tighten up the language within the policy.
“In the process we realized there is a lot of content in 5045 and its super confusing if you sit down to read it start to finish. We anticipate this being much more clear.” Ellis said.
Cramp said as the staff was working to split the policy, they discovered a need to address Family Life Education and decided to create a policy that outlines how the course is taught in the division.
Ellis said there has never been a policy created for Family Life Education within the division, but that they had followed the Virginia Department of Education guidelines “lockstep.”
Ellis and Cramp said draft policies weren’t available for the committee to look at yet because they were still being worked on but asked members what they would like to see.
Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian) suggested the staff look at other divisions’ Family Life and Education polices for ideas.
Chair Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) suggested the staff look at the current textbook policy to make sure it has the same level of clarity as the new policies.
All four policies will be presented to the Curriculum and Instruction Committee on March 6. A review and feedback process will follow with an information item going before the board in May or June, according to Ellis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.