The three-member specialized programs and centers committee of the School Board voted unanimously March 21 to recommend the Middleburg Community Charter School be put on probation for failing to take corrective measures to their financial books after they were given a corrective action plan.
The recommendation will now go to the full school board for discussion on March 28.
If a school goes on probation and does not meet benchmarks put in place by the board, possible consequences could include withholding funding from the school or in a charter school’s case, the loss of the charter.
Division Chief Financial Officer Sharon Willoughby shared with the committee the ongoing concern with the charter school’s bookkeeping, financial records and efforts to bring it into compliance. She said per the corrective action plan approved by the School Board Jan. 10 for the charter school, two surprise internal audits were put in place in addition to annual audits. One of those was conducted Feb. 8, making it the sixth time the schools’ books were examined for deficiencies.
Willoughby said the February internal audit spanned July 1, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2022 and found seven items that required correction. She said the scope of the audit was to review the deficiencies identified by the external auditor and to add anything new to their report.
Of those seven items, three—failing to record the fair market value of the school, cash disbursements lacking proper documentation and approval, and failure to obtain proper approval of bank reconciliations—were at the highest level in terms of severity.
The rest were easier to manage, and two were cleared and no longer an issue.
She said recording the fair market value of the school could be resolved by June 30 but noted it was considered a high priority because of its reoccurring nature in the audits. The other two high priority items are the biggest concerns, she said.
“If I can kind of put this in layman’s terms, to perform a bank reconciliation you are going to have your monthly bank statement and then your report from your general ledger system. Then you are going to reconcile those, similar to your personal checkbook,” she said.
Willoughby said in Middleburg’s case the reconciliation had been done and signed off on before they received the monthly bank statement.
“Just to be very candid … this is really the backbone of trying to make sure that you’ve got the proper internal controls to make sure you don’t have an environment where fraud could occur,” she said.
Willoughby said there were two times checks for over $2,500 didn’t have two authorized signatures, which is the charter school’s policy, and said in one instance the principal approved a reimbursement for himself, and a time when a staff member was reimbursed for sales tax.
“I would again like to express my concern regarding the repetitive nature and the lack of controls. I know I sound like a broken record, but it really does set up the environment for where fraud can occur,” she said. “I am absolutely not suggesting that that is what is occurring.”
Willoughby said the controls are in place to protect the principal and the bookkeeper.
She noted that other items in the corrective plan, including both the principal and bookkeeper attending monthly trainings as well as individual quarterly meetings, have been met. The bookkeeper is also supposed to attend an accounting academy as soon as it is offered.
Committee Chair Brenda Sheridan (Sterling) expressed frustration and disappointment at how many times the financial records of the school have been looked at.
School Board member John Beatty (Catoctin) asked if the school had a full-time bookkeeper, and if other schools have full time bookkeepers as well. Principal Stephen Robinson said they have a part-time one.
Willoughby noted among the division’s 98 schools in Fiscal Year 2022, 11 schools had the lowest level of audit severity, three schools had the next level of severity and no schools had the highest level severity.
She said charter schools are different in terms of how they operate compared to the other 98 division schools, which are directly under the authority of the division’s business and financial services department.
Willoughby said the recent audit was done by the auditor pulling a sample and not going through every transaction. She said it was concerning to find problems in a sample, which made her wonder what they are missing in the part of the books not being tested.
“It could be worse, there could be more, [it’s] likely there is because we are just doing random sampling,” Jeff Morse (Dulles) said.
Sheridan said she had wanted to recommend the school be put on probation in December and suggested it be now.
“Unfortunately, I have to agree,” Morse said. “We have been at this a long time … and we have beat this drum, and I think our message has been consistent to the school that we must have accountability in the generally accepted accounting principles, and time and time again we don’t.”
Robinson said he believes the actions put in place have the school on the right track.
“I can’t speak in the future, but my desire is that the next internal audit will be a lot cleaner based on the things we’ve done since Jan. 10 when it was approved by the board,” he said.
He said he didn’t think the next audit would be an issue.
Sheridan said if it was the first time, she might feel differently, and made a motion to send a recommendation to the full School Board that the school be placed on probation.
Willoughby and Deputy Superintendent Ashley Ellis will work with division counsel Robert Falconi to write a letter that will include the terms of the probation for the board to vote on, including any consequences.
Ellis said the last time a charter school was put on probation, it had to write a remedial plan within 30 days of being placed on probation for the board to review. The board could vote to remove the school from probation after it met the terms outlined in its corrective plan.
This article was updated 3/24 at 6:27 p.m. to include the date of the meeting.
