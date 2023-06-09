Loudoun Education Association President Sandy Sullivan on June 5 presented LEA’s collective bargaining resolution to the Legislative & Policy Committee of the School Board.
The School Board directed the committee to draft a collective bargaining resolution for the board to consider.
Committee Chair Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian) said Monday the committee invited LEA to present their resolution so they could hear their recommendation.
Sullivan was joined by English Learning teacher Cory Brunet and Moriah Allen, a staff attorney for the Virginia Education Association statewide teacher’s union.
Sullivan said when the General Assembly allowed for local governing bodies to adopt collective bargaining, there wasn’t a lot of guidance given. She said they crafted their resolution with five goals in mind: to create an interactive and collaborative working relationship between LEA, administrators and School Board members; to be simple enough that employees and administrators don’t need attorneys; to minimize the cost of collective bargaining to maximize the funds for students and employees; to incorporate existing division procedures and policies; and comply with all laws and regulations.
“Implementing collective bargaining should not result in steep costs or require hiring additional staff or experts,” she said. “Our proposed resolution envisions administrators sitting down with their employees to come to mutual agreement over working conditions and ways to improve schools.”
She said when disputes or allegations the collective bargaining resolution isn’t being followed come up, LEA’s proposed resolution calls for the School Board to step into the dispute resolution process, just like they do now to hear and decide employee grievances and enforce its own polices.
“The structure should feel familiar and comfortable to School Board members,” she said.
The LEA resolution includes policy statements, definitions including what bargaining units are and the scope of collective bargaining, and rights of employees and the employer which Sullivan said are modeled after the National Labor Relations Act, a federal labor law. It includes the ability for employees to speak to one another about the union and working conditions, and maintains that collective bargaining will not infringe on School Board managerial decisions like hiring, drafting job descriptions and establishing budgets. It also outlines the duties and rights of the exclusive bargaining representative, the union elected by employees to represent them in bargaining, along with certification and decertification procedures for the exclusive representative, procedures for elections including, procedures for bargaining, and what happens in case of an impasse, prohibited conduct or unfair labor practices.
The resolution sets up two proposed bargaining units: one for certified or licensed employees, and one for support staff. Allen said the resolution defines collective bargaining in a way that does not diminish the School Board’s authority.
“The balance that we are trying to strike between ushering in this new legal regime but then also recognizing that the School Board maintains ultimate authority to supervise and manage and administer the school division, that’s constitutional,” she said. “We are very aware of that, and also the state collective bargaining statute made it very clear that in no way could collective bargaining impair your budgeting authority.”
Allen said the School Board maintains its right to establish the budget, write job descriptions, set staffing levels, hire, fire, assign positions and promote. She said the rights of the employee are to unionize, vote for or against an exclusive representative by secret ballot, discuss with each other if collective bargaining is wanted or not and other activities that concern them.
“At its core, it’s about employee free choice. There is no collective bargaining if it’s not something employees voted for. So the resolution has to put employees at its center,” she said.
As a result, she said the resolution includes a section on employee rights that would be new in the division. There is also a section on the rights of the exclusive representative if one is elected.
“It’s important that the school division honor that selection so it can’t negotiate with another organization. That is the one bargaining representative that the School Board, through its designees, is permitted to engage in negotiations with about matters that are within the definition of collective bargaining.”
Rights of the union include certifying elections, getting access and information on unit employees, deducting dues and bargaining contacts.
Allen went through the election process and pointed out that elections aren’t on a regular cycle like School Board members are and said an election has to be triggered by 30% of employees—a number that comes from federal labor policy—saying they want an election and confirmed by a neutral party.
She said elections are by secret ballot per state statute. According to the proposed resolution, decertification of an exclusive representative can’t happen until one year after a successful certification election and is not allowed during the term of a collective bargaining agreement except during a narrow window—about 30 days before a contract is about to expire—which John Beatty (Catoctin) said fell in the middle of the school year when no one would be paying attention.
Allen said it was important after an election that the representative have a chance to gets its bearings and negotiate a first contract and allow it to be in effect for a year.
Allen said the resolution proposes bargaining over wages, hours and scheduling, retirement, benefits, health and safety, work rules, evolutions, discipline, quality of life issues, and other terms and conditions of employment.
“All of this is permissive and none of it is required or mandatory. The sole requirement would be that we come together in good faith,” she said. “But there is no such thing as mandatory bargaining law in Virginia. It’s all permissive. Whether a resolution is even passed is within the School Board’s discretion and there is no overarching state agency or federal agency with jurisdiction over collective bargaining in Virginia that can require negotiations.”
She said when there is an impasse in negotiations, the resolution proposes a process that begins with mediation through the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, which she noted wouldn’t cost anything. If that doesn’t work an appeal to a labor management panel would be the next and final step and would be binding on both sides. She said the panel would have a School Board appointee, an LEA appointee and a neutral person both parties agree on.
“There are ways to go about resolving conflict that can be cost effective and allow both the School Board and the exclusive representative to continue to have a voice in the process,” she said.
Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) pointed out that the resolution states that the cost of impasse procedures would be covered by the division and asked why it wouldn’t be shared with LEA.
Allen said there were a couple of places in the resolution that noted the School Board would cover the costs, including impasse and the election of an exclusive representative. She said LEA didn’t expect the election costs to be more than a one-time occurrence and said they felt that one time cost in the interest of “ushering in new policy” was something the School Board could support. She said they don’t envision impasses going beyond mediation but if they did, they felt the board should accept those costs in the interest of reaching an agreement.
“I can say very openly and transparently we have implemented cost sharing everywhere else we have successfully worked on these resolutions and gotten positive School Board responses,” she said. “We are willing to share in the cost of an election and share in the cost of the neutral required on an impasse panel or on resolving unfair labor practice allegations.”
And Allen said under the proposal’s “evergreen” clause, as one agreement is coming to an end and a new one is being negotiated, the former one remains in effect until a new one is agreed on, so as not to wipe out the progress that has already been made.
The next step is a closed session where the School Bord will draft its proposal.
The School Board adopted a resolution to allow collective bargaining between the board and certain school employees March 28, 2023. The board will vote on or reject a resolution by Dec. 31, 2023.
