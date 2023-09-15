School Board Chair Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) said he’s glad the information from the independent report that looked into how the division handled two sexual assaults by the same student months apart in 2021 has been released and encouraged everyone to read it for themselves.
Despite this, he said the School Board’s position that it was a document protected under attorney-client privilege hasn’t changed.
The report had been prepared by Fairfax law firm Blankingship & Keith at the request of then-school division counsel Robert Falconi. The report has been kept from the public’s view since being handed over to the School Board in January 2022.
“There were a lot of complexities and pitfalls with us trying to release it ourselves,” he said.
He said for the board to voluntarily release the document that he believed was under attorney-client privilege would have meant the division could have been compelled to release other information, such as conversations with the division counsel about the subject or about the sexual assault.
A Loudoun County Circuit Court judge ruled in May that it was not protected under attorney-client privilege.
“Additionally, school divisions have an obligation under [the Federal Educational Rights and Privacy Act] not to release student information, so information that was redacted in the version of the report that was released yesterday redacted some but not all of the student information. We would have likely had to redact more if we had released our own version,” Serotkin said.
He said the court and prosecutors aren’t obligated under FERPA to do that so they had more flexibility.
During Thursday’s pretrial motion for the misdemeanor criminal charges filed against fired superintendent Scott Ziegler, School Board attorney Jennifer Parrish said the board’s opinion hadn’t changed despite missing the deadline to file a response to the Aug. 10 motion filed by special prosecutor Theo Stamos asking the court to release a redacted version of the report.
Judge James E. Plowman ordered the release of a redacted version presented to the court by Stamos’ team. The 37-page report was made public shortly thereafter and provides a timeline of events, lists what could have been done different by the division and what the division can do to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
Serotkin said he felt the report was a far more unbiased account of what happened than what has previously been released.
He said the findings of the investigation guided many policy updates and improvements to student safety over the past two years. He said it was clear that the division needed to do more with Title IX investigations and update the memorandum of understanding between the division and law enforcement.
“School divisions have a right and a legal obligation to carry out a Title IX investigation when there is an allegation of sexual harassment or sexual assault,” Serotkin said. “So given the events that happened and the allegations about threats to school officials about opening a Title IX investigation that is why we felt it was so paramount to add language to the MOU to make sure it was crystal clear on all sides that we have a right to do this investigation and we are required to do them regardless of whether there is an active criminal investigation going on.”
He said the work to update the MOU earlier this year was a collaborative process.
“We all recognized the problem that had occurred in the past and we were committed to preventing it from happening again,” he said. “I encourage everyone to read it and see what happened and draw conclusions for themselves about what missteps occurred.”
Those updates include changing and clarifying the school placement process so students may attend distance education or the North Star School—a school within the division that offers an Alternative Education Program—rather than transferring a student to another school. The North Star School offers non-traditional learning paths for students who don’t have enough credits, students looking to graduate early or need to learn in a smaller setting with a different school schedule.
Additionally, the division added three full time Title IX staff members to investigate allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault, more training for school administrators on sexual harassment and sexual assault, updated several polices related to safety, student technology, communication, school transfer process, and code of conduct for school board members, the addition of a new student support advisor at all secondary schools to support students who are transitioning to or from alternative education settings and updated language to the MOU.
“Safety can always improve. I don’ t want to rest our laurels and say ‘we’ve done all this so we are done,’ we always continue to improve,” he said. “If anyone has a suggestion on something we can do better on school safety I encourage them to reach out to the superintendent office or their School Board member.”
