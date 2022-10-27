School Board Approves Updated Metrics for its Strategic Plan

Loudoun County Public Schools is one step closer to implementing its strategic plan after the School Board voted unanimously to approve draft metrics and key performance indicators at its Oct. 25 meeting.
Chief of Staff Dan Smith and Assistant Superintendent Ashley Ellis presented the updated metrics, which were changed based on the feedback from the board at the Sept. 27 meeting.
They include more defined areas of focus within each of the four goals in the strategic plan: empowered students, exemplary staff, enriched division and engaged community.
For example, under goal one, empowered students, a metric was added for nutrition, and another revised the on-time graduation metric to maintain a 97% overall graduation rate and 95% for all subgroups. Ellis pointed to recent data showing four subgroups of students within division schools—English Learners, Hispanic, economically disadvantaged and homeless students—were currently lower than a 95% graduation rate.
Other updates included a metric for collaborative learning teams in school as well as clarification to the support teams metric under goal two. Goal three added a transportation metric among others and goal four included an optional work-based learning or job shadowing/internship opportunity and clarified translation services among others.
All four goals have baseline data for all metrics added as well.
Ellis said the vision, mission and core values approved by the board in June guided the development of the metrics and said they will continue to guide how data is analyzed. The metrics were developed by the Strategic Plan Implementation Steering Committee over the past few months.
She said when staff members set out to create metrics for the strategic plan, they used the guiding question, “How do we know we are making progress toward the mission, vision and goals” outlined in the strategic plan.
Smith presented a month-by-month reporting structure with dates staring in November where board members can expect to hear updated information on each of the goals, the metrics within and the baseline data and aligned targets. Board members will be updated on goal one Nov. 15, goal two Dec. 13, goal three Jan. 24 and goal four Feb. 28, according to Smith.
Updates will continue from March to June on the progress of each goal including successes and challenges, according to Smith.
Smith pointed out that about 22% of the data points would be based on surveys and recognized the concern over this expressed by board members in September. He said when they reviewed other strategic plans from other districts across Virginia the percentage was comparable.
At the end of the presentation, Chair Jeff Morse (Dulles) asked for questions from fellow board members and when no one had any said, “you must have hit the nail on the head because if you go back four weeks, the confusion up here was incredible, so I think everybody got to sit down and really understand where we are headed.”
Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian) expressed her gratitude for the work that had been done and the town halls and opportunities for students and families to weigh in and pointed out it went beyond the pst four weeks. “It’s been many, many, many months, so thanks to all of the staff and to my colleagues for all the hard work they did and for all the community involvement which is I think the most I’ve ever seen at LCPS,” she said.
Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) also thanked staff members for their work.
“I do think it’s a significant improvement from where it was a month ago. It’s Much more clear to understand exactly what all the metrics and KPI’s are that are going to be evaluated as well as all the data points and the way we are going to slice and dice the data across all sub groups and how consistently we are going to do that,” he said. “I know it has been a difficult process, but I think it’s in good shape and I look forward to doing deep dives into each one of the goals over the next few months.”
John Beatty (Catoctin) was absent for the vote.
To see the updated metrics from the Oct. 25 School Board meeting as well as the history of their development go to
https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/loudoun/Board.nsf/files/CKJMEA5AD89E/$file/One%20LCPS_Metrics%20Action%20Item_102522.pdf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.