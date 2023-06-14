In a 7-0-2 vote, the School Board June 13 voted to approve revisions to the division’s Memorandum of Understanding with the Loudoun Sheriff’s Office and Leesburg Police Department.
Chair Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) pointed out two changes: the ability for the division to conduct Title IX investigations parallel to law enforcement investigations—something the previous agreement did not forbid, but the new agreement explicitly permits—and additional language that law enforcement is to report to the division supervisor and the principal or their designee as required by Virginia code.
Acting Superintendent Daniel Smith said the revisions were a collaborative effort and that no changes were made to the document without everyone in the room discussing it. Once it was ready for feedback, Smith said he reached out to every advisory committee chair to let them know they could access it to leave feedback.
“We have many MOUs with organizations throughout Loudoun County and I don’t remember any other ones that have gone through this level of feedback and process,” he said.
“Certainly not all MOUs are created equal so it’s absolutely appropriate and necessary for this one to have gone through the level of scrutiny and feedback and public input it has,” Serotkin said.
The Memorandum of Understanding is an agreement between the School Board, LCSO and LPD that is meant to “promote a positive relationship between students, staff and law enforcement and to maintain a safe, supportive and secure school environment,” according to the MOU. It clarifies the role and scope of the authority of the School Resource Officers, school administration and teachers.
According to Virginia Code, the MOU needs to be updated every two years. The most recent one was from 2021.
“Collaboration with our school partners has improved, and the new MOU demonstrates the critical importance of working together for a common purpose,” Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman stated in a press release announcing the new agreement. “LCSO will continue to enhance the resources we dedicate to school safety and SROs, who are among our most experienced and well-trained deputies.”
The sheriff’s office and Leesburg Police Department provide School Resource Officers for every high school and middle school in the division. These officers also support public elementary schools across the county, according to a press release.
The agreement will go into effect once it is signed by all parties.
Vice Chair Harris Mahedavi (Ashburn) and Denise Corbo (At-Large) were absent for the vote.
