The School Board on Tuesday voted 8-1 to approve staff raises it had promised when it passed its budget in February, while also rearranging some funds to address a teacher shortage.
The approved fiscal year 2024 pay increases mean all eligible full-time employees moving up a step would get a 5% minimum pay increase when the previous step increase given to employees on July 1 is taken into consideration, according to Chief Financial Officer Sharon Willoughby. Employees on the top of the scale will get a salary adjustment plus a one-time 1% payment.
The increases break down to 2.5% average increase for all scales, a 3.9% average raise for mid-career steps and a cost-of-living raise of 3.2% for universal scale employees and a 3.9% increase for employees on the auxiliary scale. The increases will be paid Aug. 25 and are retroactive to July 1.
Willoughby said the increases equal a 5.8% districtwide average and are the exact same salary scales that were presented to the School Board in February.
She said during all of the uncertainty with the state budget over the past few months the goal was to focus on safeguarding employee pay increases.
Willoughby also presented what she called “budget-neutral reconciliation changes” to prevent going over budget with substitutes in FY24 and to ensure there would be enough teachers, particularly at the elementary level, amid a predicted shortfall of 84 licensed teachers, according to Acting Superintendent Daniel Smith’s operational update.
Current staffing standards call for one teacher for every 22 students for first through fifth grade. A teacher assistant is assigned to a class when it goes over 25 students in first through third grade and when it goes over 29 for fourth through fifth grade, but no class is supposed to go over 30 students, according to Willoughby.
She said for FY24 they had initially projected and filled five teacher assistant positions for elementary classrooms, but staff have now identified the need for about 20 more teacher assistants for the upcoming school year.
“That means 84 classes are going to have to be absorbed in with other classes,” she said. “That is occurring and as a result some schools may expect larger class sizes. Some may also expect larger class sizes that may require a teacher’s assistant because they are going over that threshold of 25 or 29.”
She asked the board to be flexible and allow a one-time exception to allow the swap of five vacant teacher positions for 10 teacher assistant positions and assigning 10 from their contingency, making the addition of 20 teacher assistant positions budget neutral.
“Roughly the value behind what one teacher costs, we could pay for two T.A.s and that is how we came up with the five to 10 ratio,” she said.
Chief Human Resources Officer Lisa Boland said it’s easier to fill a teacher assistant position than a licensed teacher position, and said at any time they have a pool of applicants for teacher assistant positions as opposed to a teacher positions because of competition from surrounding divisions.
Willoughby said they are already looking ahead to next year’s budget and looking at staffing strategies. Smith’s report showed a trend in the division with teacher vacancies that could put the division in a worse place next year if continued, Willoughby said.
According to Smith’s presentation, for the 2023-24 school year there are 128 licensed secondary teaching positions open and 84 elementary ones, compared to 102 secondary positions and 62 elementary in 2022-23 and 94 secondary and 50 elementary positions in 2021-22.
Willoughby broke down the budget reconciliation expenditures by saying they were proposing to reallocate the money initially set aside to support the governor proposed budget initiative on bonuses and using that money in other areas like to boost the substitute account and cover 18.2 additional positions.
Willoughby said historically the budget for substitutes has been difficult to project and they have gone over it many times, most recently in FY23 by $6.2 million dollars. She said that was likely attributable to the popularity of the division’s new Family Leave Program, which provides six weeks of 100% pay for absences for a births, adoptions or foster placements. She proposed eliminating the governor’s proposed retention bonus initiative and reallocating $3.6 million of it to the substitute account in an effort to prevent going over budget this year.
She also proposed increasing the long-term substitute daily rate from $154 to $200, making the division the leader in the region for long term sub rates with the hope that wil entice more long term subs to help with the teacher shortage in the county.
Willoughby said the estimated cost for that would be $1.6 million but said some of that would be covered by the existing substitute budget. She also noted that there were 28 vacant elementary school teacher positions that would not be filled this year and that those funds would be moved to the sub budget as well.
Long term substitutes basically act as the teacher and plan lessons and grade, among other teacher duties.
Smith said the division is taking a multi-pronged approach to fill the teacher shortage while maintaining the staffing standard approved by the School Board. He said that involves using a teacher assistant when a teacher position can’t be filled and increasing the pay for long term subs.
The additional 18.2 positions will cost the division $1.8 million and will also come out of the eliminated retention bonus initiative. The positions were added after new staffing standards adopted after the budget.
Ten of the positions are related to updated eligibility and status of Title I eligible schools; one is for a student support advisor for the North Star School, which was left out initially; five are from the correction of a rounding error that shorted elementary schools five counselors; and the rest are from elementary boundary adjustments adopted in February that left a net increase of 2.2 positions.
With the budget-neutral reconciliation changes and raises the bottom line was still $1.67 billion and a 6.9% increase over the FY23 adopted budget, thanks in part to the Board of Supervisors which allocated an additional $13 million dollars to the division when the state shortfall was identified.
“Really because of that it allows us to make this recommendation this evening,” she said.
The School Board took gradual steps in adopting its FY24 budget because of uncertainty from the state. One of those actions was placing the strategic scale and cost of living adjustments on hold in April to give more time for the state to finalize its budget. At that time the board adopted the FY23 salary scales for FY24. At its June 27 meeting, the School Board reconciled the FY24 budget after the Board of Supervisors gave $13 million more in local funding to the division.
Division staff stated on Aug. 8 they believed the state was sticking with the skinny budget the General Assembly adopted earlier and recommended the School Board release the final salary scale adjustments.
Tiffany Polifko (Broad Run) was the only board member to oppose the changes.
(4) comments
Can't wait for the negative comments about how teachers shouldn't get any raise because they are garbage and or they have the summer off. **eyeroll**
Teachers and school staff most definitely deserve a raise. Rather than targeting them as the enemy, which is an easy target to do. Target your issues with the bloated budget towards all of the admin positions created by the administration, the school board's wasteful spending pet projects (e.g., the bathrooms), collective bargaining, etc.
But the teachers are in the middle of this battle. They are the ones that need our support and backing so that top quality educators come and stick with Loudoun.
While I hate that the SB voted in a new Sup before the elections, I can only hope the new Sup is successful in fixing this sinking ship. A good first start would be adopting the Model Policies that the Gov came out with and the new Sup indicated in public the system would adopt.
well said. Teachers are suffering under an out of touch administration. Let's lay the blame where it belongs. an overstaff administration focused on the latest education fads.
"Teacher Shortage"? The historic ratio of teacher positions to qualified candidates is over 9 available to each one opening but in some areas like speech pathologists and special ed always have a specific issue in finding qualified candidates. Keep in mind that 5% for everyone means the almost $200k per year execs also get the 5%. Rather than just agree or disagree about 5% - how about telling us the minimum teacher to student ratio, minimum student to bus capacity level, Staff hourly wages given many don't work all year, cost of education per student by school to verify the system is really fair, assaults an bullying complaints by school per month too determine how safe the schools are etc?
If these are “truly budget-neutral reconciliation changes” what are the cuts to offset the additional costs?
