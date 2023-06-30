The School Board this week approved three new policies governing the selection, review and challenge of supplemental instructional materials and a fourth that deals with family life education in the division.
The three new policies focus on the criteria and selection of supplemental instructional materials (5045), the criteria and selection of classroom library materials (5046), and the review of challenged instructional and library materials (5047). The polices center around supplemental educational materials because the division already has a policy about textbooks and core instructional material.
A School Board committee voted earlier this year to break the division’s previous policy, Policy 5045, that dealt with the selection, review and challenge of supplemental instructional materials into three separate policies to clarify several topics.
Policy 5045 came under scrutiny in November after Tiffany Polifko (Broad Run) said the division’s new policy that deals with notifying parents of instructional material with sexually explicit content directly conflicted with it. That policy was created to bring the division into compliance with state-mandated guidelines. Board members asked in December, then again in January that a review of Policy 5045 be done to make it consistent with the new policy adopted Nov. 29.
Polifko was the only board member to vote against the policies after several attempts to make amendments aimed at increasing controls on materials that might include sextual content or divisive concepts.
Polifko’s first proposed change was to remove the words “if applicable” from a requirement that material with subjects that involve human relationships or values be measured against six criteria. Polifko said she felt the words created more ambiguity.
The amendment failed 2-4-3 with Harris Mahedavi (Ashburn) voting with Polifko and Jeff Morse (Dulles), John Beatty (Catoctin) and Denise Corbo (At-Large) absent.
Polifko then tried to amend the policy further by adding a seventh criteria that “instruction shall exclude inherently divisive concepts” and then defined it “as advancing any ideas in violation of Title 4 and Title 6 of The Civil Rights Act of 1964.” She included in her definition concepts around race, skin color, ethnicity, sex or faith that stated one race or color or sex was not superior or oppressive to another and people of one race, skin color, ethnicity, sex or faith do not “bear the responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race, ethnicity, sex or faith.”
Her motion failed for lack of a second.
An effort to insert that language into another part of the policy also failed to find support.
Polifko also sought to amend a policy that deals with the selection of classroom or library materials to clarify that the collections may not include materials that have visual “and or written” instructions about how to engage in sexual conduct. The policy prohibited books with images of sexual conduct. Polifko referenced a book she brought earlier in June that is in three high school libraries that had both visual and written depictions of sexual conduct. She said it was important that both images and written instructions on how to engage in sexual conduct were not allowed in school classrooms or libraries.
“The inappropriateness of this material is not just limited to what’s in pictures,” she said.
Deputy Superintendent Ashley Ellis said Polifko’s proposal was too broad and could exclude several classics that have been read in schools for decades. The change also would put the policy at odds with state’s model policies that guided its creation.
“This is not the kind of material we find in the classics. This is not classics,” Polifko said. “This is filth that does not belong in our schools and it would not be very difficult for anyone in this room to figure that out within a matter of five or 10 minutes. We don’t have a rampant collection of books like this in our schools. It would not be hard to pull out what is blatantly inappropriate. My proposal here is not to ban books.”
Ellis said she saw Polifko’s point but said a generalized statement could remove more books than Polifko was referencing.
“I also can say that there are thousands of library books in in our libraries and if this were to be added to the policy it would take time to review those thousands of titles. I cannot sit here and guarantee you that the book quoted tonight is the only one like it in the libraires. I can promise you if it is brought to the attention of staff through the challenge process it is immediately looked at and would likely be removed from the library for that reason Mrs. Polifko said, “Ellis said. I just am very concerned about if we were to add language in this policy would it become a ‘gotcha’ for the books that could potentially be in the library that would need to be reviewed.”
That amendment failed on a 2-4-3 vote, with Mahedavi in support and Morse, Corbo and Beatty absent.
Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian) offered an amendment to Policy 5047, which deals with the challenge of materials, to include the same language found in the other two policies that a book could not be removed solely because of the topics they cover.
That amendment passed 4-1-1-3, with Polifko opposed, and Mahedavi abstaining.
The Family Life Education policy, or Policy 5048, was amended Tuesday to clarify that parents could opt their student out of all or part of the Family Life Education course. The amendment passed 6-0-3 with Corbo, Morse and Beatty absent.
The Family Life Education policy reiterates state laws and guidelines on what is taught in FLE courses in Virginia. The division did not have a formal policy that dealt with Family Life Education, although it followed VDOE guidelines on it, Ellis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.