A divided School Board voted Tuesday to allow collective bargaining with teachers and other licensed employees, and to add $3.3 million and 13 new administrative staff to the fiscal year 2024 budget to support it.
The vote was 4-3-2, with Jeff Morse (Dulles), John Beatty (Catoctin) and Tiffany Polifko (Broad Run) opposed, and Denise Corbo (At-large) and Brenda Sheridan (Sterling) absent.
Under the resolution, the School Board would commit to return to the county $3.3 million in unspent fiscal year 2023 year-end funds, and ask the county board to add $3.3 million to the school district’s fiscal year 2024 funding.
“Article eight, section seven of the Virginia Constitution is quite clear, ‘the supervisions of schools in each school division shall be vested in a school board.’ Not in the state legislature, the county supervisors, the PTA, a political party, a social movement or a union,” Morse said. “A union would not represent all of our employees, it wouldn’t even represent all of our licensed employees.”
Morse said he didn’t agree with the way collective bargaining would be paid for—out of year-end funds typically reserved for one-time payments and not ongoing commitments.
“What is the most beneficial program to spend our limited resources? We’ve heard tonight about [speech language pathologists], we’ve talked about ECS in classrooms, STEP programs, EL teachers, first grade T.A.’s … those are all things we’ve talked about in the last six months that we want to fund and $3.3 million would go a long way in covering all of those,” he said. “We are facing a $16 million budget reconciliation and we are about to take another $3 million and park that somewhere else not addressing the needs that were identified in our adopted budget.”
Beaty said he didn’t think collective bargaining was necessary because teachers already can negotiate what they want.
Polifko said the students who struggle the most will pay the price and referenced California schools, which are unionized and said they have a literacy rate of less than 50 percent of student reading proficiently.
Both Polifko and Morse said unions kept kids out of school after research showed it was safe to return to in person learning.
Chair Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) disputed their claims and said it was the School Board that kept kids out of school.
“The idea that unions kept our schools in LCPS closed from being open during COVID is simply wrong. That was a School Board decision. The buck stopped with us,” he said. “That wasn’t a union vote. There wasn’t collective bargaining. There was no binding arbitration forcing us to do that, just a majority of the board making that decision.”
Loudoun Education Association President Sandy Sullivan said the vote was huge for everyone who has worked on the initiative for the past two years.
“It took a while to figure out how all the votes were going to fall, but we passed the resolution to make a resolution for the wording that makes the final collective bargaining agreement,” she said.
Sullivan said she was worried when Sheridan and Corbo weren’t present for the vote because they were two of the votes in favor of collective bargaining.
Sheridan was out of town for work and the School Board again declined to permit Corbo to participate in the meeting virtually using a medical exemption or a personal exemption.
Sullivan said LEA hopes to work with the School Board’s Legislative and Policy Committee to determine the process and parameters for collective bargaining. The board now has 180 days to draft and pass a resolution outlining those terms.
Prior to the meeting a group of people opposed to collective bargaining gathered outside the school administration with signs.
Daniel Brubaker, a candidate for School Board for the Catoctin District, said he is opposed to collective bargaining and has been speaking up against it for over a year. He said there is no need for it in the division.
“If they want to raise benefits and pay for teachers, they can do it anytime they want to. And if they don’t have enough teachers, they are going to have to. So it’s a false argument on that,” he said.
He said it creates a negative environment, “in which there is animosity that is completely unnecessary between the administration and the employees.”
Meanwhile, another gathering took place with teachers and supporters of collective bargaining. Loudoun Education Association Vice President Heather Binkley said there is a misconception about collective bargaining.
“Educators are not just the front lines for seeing what students are doing and knowing what is happening in the classroom, we are also the first line of defense for parents who have questions or concerns. So when you elevate the voice of teachers and educators what you are really doing is elevating the voice of community members,” she said.
She said in school districts with collective bargaining, “the scores are typically higher, the teacher retention is higher, the salaries are higher but the cost per pupil is not higher.”
(6) comments
The teachers have spoken. They want a voice in the workplace so they can negotiate wages, benefits and work rules. I see to many anti-union comments. People need to respect the teachers right to be represented by their union. The members are the union.
This should come with absolutely no surprise, the school board does not have the best interest of the kids at heart. 3.3 Million dollars and thirteen staff positions. And LOCO BOS has 4-5 Million and an unknown number of staff positions. Just a way to fleece the taxpayers.
The only thing that unions do is take pay from the workers they "represent" and cause chaos by stopping work, which in this case, will affect the kids. I really don't want to turn on my TV to see striking teachers line dancing outside of schools proud that they aren't working and causing harm to children all because the union wants more money and power for themselves which does little to impact the teachers. Horrible mistake. Our decline into a Fairfax county and Montgomery county model continues...
For such a big vote, why is it that 2 members were absent? Not that it would be a surprise on what they would vote for, but we as taxpayers, expect elected officials to do their jobs they were elected to do.
I don't think anyone should be surprised by the vote. After all, this is Loudoun Blue. Unions are a fact of life. I heard so many scare tactics last night. Folks said unions would put a barrier between teachers & administrators; students would underperform; bad employees would be protected; crippling strikes would plague LCPS; and union dues would be misused. None of that has to be true! Unions are much better than in the olden days. Happy Easter Loudoun!
LEA rep Heather Blinkley's claims are pure lies. Spending per pupil roughly equals teacher pay * students/teacher. No ody on Earth believes unionized districts have lower classroom sizes. This Higher teacher pay results in higher per pupil spending. Can Vlinkley not think critically?
This was a vote to tie the hands of future boards. The current board, with 7 Dems (including Morse) is bought and paid for by teachers. They protect ineffective teachers, lock students out of school and censor parents. They shower money on teachers despite enrollment falling and scores declining. Teachers dictate how those 7 members vote. So there is currently no need for collective bargaining.
But when this SB is shown the door, the next SB could finally represent the interests of students and parents. Teachers are deathly afraid of schools being run for the benefit of students. By entrenching collective bargaining, it is more likely future SBs will get distracted by the obstruction and be slowed down in making reforms.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.