The School Board voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve the Office of the Auditor General’s Fiscal Year 2024 annual audit plan, which includes topics like ensuring the division’s Special Education staffing is compliant with federal and state regulations and a follow up of two special grand jury recommendations to make sure the division’s plan for those recommendations is effective.
The two special grand jury recommendations center around student placement and transfers within the division, and the division’s communication methods for staff support and advocacy measures.
Other areas in the audit plan include evaluating and tracking software used for licensing and verification and student safety, evaluating the risk exposures associated with third-party IT, and a security audit to ensure former employees no longer have access to division facilities.
School division Auditor General Ahmad Woods estimated the first audit, of special education staffing, would begin the week of Aug. 14 and end sometime in November. Woods said the last audit, dealing with security, will likely last into the next fiscal year.
Citing feedback from families about the change to elementary school start times in Jan. 2022, School Board member Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian) asked Woods if a discussion about auditing the division’s transportation policies or start times could be added to the plan.
Vice Chair Harris Mahedavi (Ashburn) said the auditing committee discussed over 15 items, but said they didn’t discuss that because he had received information that Acting Superintendent Daniel Smith was actively looking into that issue to see what adjustments could be made.
“We have been hearing comments around our start times and the changes that were put in place and we have been looking at data…. Looking at start times, looking at data from our students, looking at student achievement data, looking at tardy data looking at a number of different things to evaluate for a recommendation for changes, obviously not now because we start the school year in a couple of weeks but what we can do for improvement in the coming years,” Smith said.
Chief Operations Officer Kevin Lewis said they will take all the data to the board to “make an informed decision as to whether we make adjustments to the schedule.”
Woods said the plan would be a living document and things can be added to it based on surveys.
“If you think transportation is one of those areas that needs to be looked at, I think it’s a good time to voice those concerns as well as with your committee and board members,” Woods said.
Woods was hired as the school division’s first Auditor General in 2022. His job is to identify and evaluate risk areas as well as identify areas where there may be organizational vulnerability and look for ways to improve, according to an Oct. 21, 2022 announcement from the school division. Hiring for the position was a priority in Fiscal Year 2023, according to the announcement.
Woods has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Grambling State University and has worked as an auditor in Texas, Virginia and Washington D.C. Most recently, Woods served as the senior auditor for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.
