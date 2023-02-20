The School Board voted unanimously Feb. 14 to approve an alternative plan created by Chair Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) for opening MS-14 for the 2024-2025 school year.
Serotkin’s plan is similar to a staff-created plan which had MS-14 opening with only two grades to relieve overcrowding, had Independence High School serving students in grades 10-12, and had Brambleton Middle School serving eighth-grade students as well as being an annex for ninth-grade students who would otherwise attend Independence High School.
Serotkin’s plan has ninth- through 12th-grade students at Independence High School for the 2024-2025 academic year only, Brambleton Middle School serving seventh and eighth grades, and MS-14 serving only sixth-grade students.
The middle school is under construction on the division's Hartland campus west of Brambleton.
In the three school terms of 2025-26, 2026-27 and 2027-28, Independence High School will serve grades nine through 12 with a ninth-grade annex at Brambleton Middle School. Brambleton Middle School will also serve eighth-grade students during these years, and MS-14 will serve sixth and seventh grade.
Sertokin noted his plan solves a problem for current fifth grade students who would have been switching schools every year between fifth grade and tenth grade under the staff proposed plan.
When HS-14 opens in fall 2028, secondary school attendance zones will be changed to include HS-14 serving ninth through twelfth grade, MS-14 serving sixth through eighth, Independence High School serving ninth through twelfth and Brambleton Middle School serving grades six through eight.
The changes go into effect fall 2024-2025.
