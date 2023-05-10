In a 6-1-2 vote Tuesday, the School Board approved the student and teacher calendars for the next two years.
Chair Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) was opposed, and Jeff Morse (Dulles) and Denise Corbo (At-large) were absent for the vote.
Under the approved plan, the 2024-25 school year will begin for students Thursday, Aug. 22 with the last day being Tuesday, June 17.
The calendar gives a full two weeks off for winter break, the Friday before Labor Day off as a holiday, and equal 45-day quarters. Veterans Day remains a school day, although that remains a point of contention.
In November during talks about the 2023-24 student calendar, board members had a lengthy discussion about whether to include Veteran’s Day as a student holiday. Morse, a 20-year U.S. Navy veteran and a son and grandson of veterans voted no, saying going into schools on Veteran’s Day with their children to celebrate is important to veterans.
Serotkin said he agreed that ceremonies put on by the schools are very powerful but wanted students to have the day off to spend with their veteran parents.
“Veterans Day is the only holiday where we send our students to school and make our employees work,” he said at the time. “Every year our veterans community reaches out and asks why and I never have a good answer for them. We don’t treat any other federal holiday like this.”
In the end the calendar option that was adopted did not include Veteran’s Day as a student holiday with Serotkin voting against it.
For the 2024-25 school year, teacher’s start Wednesday, Aug. 14, with their last day being June 20.
For 2025-26, the board adopted a calendar that has students starting Thursday, Aug. 21 and ending Wednesday, June 16. The calendar gives two weeks for winter break, the Friday before Labor Day as a holiday, consistent quarters and Veteran’s Day as a school day.
Teacher’s first day in 2025-26 is Wednesday, Aug. 13, with their last day Thursday, June 18.
Both the 2024-25 and 2025-26 calendars provide 180 days for students and 194 for the staff.
The calendars were created using feedback from a school calendar option survey that was sent to staff and families April 10.
At the end of the calendar presentation Serotkin asked division Chief Human Resource Officer Lisa Boland if adopting the calendars now meant they wouldn’t be discussing calendar options for a while.
Boland said the plan was to have the board vote on calendars three years out, meaning they will be selecting calendars for 2026-27 and 2027-28 next year.
(2) comments
The School Board's disrespect for veterans is disgusting. I think I'll organize a Nov 11 parade of 1-legged veterans to "Education" Court.
I agree with Ian Serotkin on Veterans Day. It should be a day off for LCPS students & workers. After all, it's a federal holiday! Why do we treat the Veterans Community so shabbily? Shame on all the school-board members who opposed Veterans Day as a day off for LCPS students & workers.
