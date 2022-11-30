The Loudoun County School Board on Tuesday adopted rules requiring advance parental notification of the use of classroom materials deemed to have sexually explicit content. The new policy was mandated in districts statewide by the General Assembly.
During the Nov. 29 board meeting, members debated whether to expand the notification requirement, but made no changes before the final vote.
Tiffany Polifko (Broad Run) and Altossa Reaser (Algonkian) voted against the policy.
Polifko said the board was not doing enough to protect students from inappropriate content. She sought to expand the notification requirement to include material in school libraries even if not assigned for use by teachers. She also objected to the school division’s policy governing the selection and review of instructional resources.
“We are preparing as a board to pass a policy stating that students shouldn’t be exposed to sexually explicit material in our schools without parental knowledge, but we currently have a policy in place, 5045, which allowed those materials to come into LCPS,” she said. “This is not about Toni Morrison, this is not about 'A Brave New World' or sexual orientation. Those are not my concerns. This is about codifying sexually explicit materials in our schools, and I will not support policy that does this because I believe this is like trying to cure cancer with Motrin.”
The school division’s material selection policy is slated for review in the coming months.
Assistant Superintendent Ashley Ellis said Polifko’s requested change would require school libraries to be closed until a full review of the more than 90,000 books could be conducted.
Ellis pointed out that parents already have access to all the library books through LCPSGO—a school-based web application that is accessible by computer, tablet, or smartphone—and that parents are encouraged to talk with their children about their library choices. She also said the core books used for instructional materials, typically in high school, are posted online for parents to review.
Chair Jeff Morse (Dulles) said he would support including library material in the notification policy. He said he wasn’t against any single book but said he was against a lot of different topics, referring to a comment Polifko made that certain books promoting prostitution or teaching children how to have anal sex are found in division school libraries.
“It goes back to the statement that here we are as the board having this discussion, and yet we can’t even use the language in some of these books up here on the dais without it being bleeped out for public comment," Moore said.
Erika Ogedegbe (Leesburg) and Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian) both said their experience as parents is that they had been notified before a book with sexually explicit material was to be used in their children’s classroom and did not support the amendment.
According to Executive Director of Teaching and Learning Neil Slevin, that is the current practice in the school division.
Polifko’s amendment failed 3-6, with Morse and Beatty voting for it.
After that vote, Morse said he would support the policy because he viewed it as a step up for parents and their awareness.
“I just think it's important for us to identify the difference between those books and content in a school and those in a public library and the purpose of a school library and I think it straddles the two,” he said.
“We need to look very closely when we are talking about the content, and I’m sorry that we have materials in our schools that are not suitable, I’m really sorry about that and I wish it had never happened. But it happened, and it’s up to us, it’s up to the board and staff to make sure that we identify those and categorize them so the community will know what they are reading, what their kids are subject to,” Morse said. “I don’t think that is a stretch. Our failure was in not screening those books before they came into our schools.”
Morse said it should be known when something comes into the schools if it has objectionable content and what it's appropriate for. He said he hoped the board could create consistency between policies 5045 and 5055.
