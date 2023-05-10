On Tuesday night the School Board amended the final two policies of seven that were recommended for revision by their attorney in response to a special grand jury report released in December.
The recommendations to the policies came from the jury’s investigation into the division’s handling of two sexual assaults in Loudoun high schools by the same student months apart in 2021.
Revisions to a policy that deals with safety and emergency related communications included adding language that clarified how much information should be given to community members about incidents on school property or at school-sponsored events or activities.
“To the extent permitted by law, LCPS shall provide as much relevant information as permissible to community members…” according to the updated policy.
The School Board also added language to include consulting division counsel before releasing any “safety and emergency related communications related to student privacy” to make sure confidential information is withheld in accordance with the law.
The safety and emergency communication policy passed 7-0-2 with Jeff Morse (Dulles) and Denise Corbo (At-Large) absent for the vote.
Revisions to the policy that deals with the disclosure of student personally identifiable information were more extensive, beginning with adding “and other educational records” to the title.
Additions to the policy note the division’s obligation to comply with the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act and defined what personally identifiable information is—the student’s name, parent’s name or other family members, the address, a student’s Social Security Number, date of birth, place of birth or mother’s maiden name, or information alone or combined that links to a student that someone within the community could identify with reasonable certainty or information “requested by a person who the educational agency or institution reasonably believes knows the identity of the student to whom the education record relates.”
The policy also defines what directory information is—information in a student’s educational record that is generally not “considered harmful or an invasion of privacy.” It states directory information can be released without written consent of the parent or student.
Other revisions include school officials’ responsibilities around the use and maintenance of educational records, stating that only school officials who have a “legitimate educational” need can access student information without parental consent, that school officials are under the direct control of the School Board when it comes to the use and maintenance of educational records and the division and board must use “reasonable methods” to make sure school officials can only access records they have a legitimate educational interest in.
Students who are 18 or older take over the rights and consent, however parents can still have access to their students’ records without their consent.
A section was added about communication pertaining to security incidents on division property and refers back to the policy about safety and emergency related communication.
The policy further outlines a requirement to keep a record of who requests information and the reason behind it with the exception of parents, the student, a school official, someone who has the student’s consent, someone looking for directory information or someone seeking records for a subpoena or court orders.
A new section was added under school transfers stating that disciplinary files should be transferred along with the students’ educational record “promptly.”
The final change involves sharing of information by the superintendent to school personnel if they believe the physical safety of a student, students or school personnel is at risk. Additional language was added to include who the superintendent can consult to include the administration of the student’s school, the student’s prior school, someone from the Office of Safety and Security and any outside law enforcement agencies and attorneys.
The revisions were adopted 7-0-2 with Morse and Corbo absent, and include a suggestion by Tiffany Polifko (Broad Run) who added an amendment allowing parents to opt out of disclosing their student’s directory information at any time, as opposed to within 14 days of an annual notice of which items are designated as directory information.
The School Board held a work session Dec. 13 to review and discuss the recommendations of the special grand jury. Seven polices and one regulation were discussed at that meeting.
The board already approved changes to policies dealing with school assignment, threat assessment for schools, the conduct of School Board members and one that deals with students using technology responsibly.
