In a 7-0-2 vote Tuesday, the School Board enacted a new policy that outlines guidelines for student protective orders and the duty of school administrators when one is received.
There are the three types of protective orders—emergency protective orders that expire after three days or at the next court day, preliminary protective orders that lasts 15 days or until a full hearing is held, and protective orders that can last up to two years.
The policy outlines student support plans to be implemented by administrators if a student has a protective order, what schools should do when they receive a protective order, and procedures for investigation and potential discipline of students who are subject to protective orders as a result actions that happen “under school authority or otherwise impacted the educational environment,” according to the policy.
Director of the Office of School Administration Douglas Fulton told the School Board that the policy follows a state code change in 2019 that puts the responsibility of a protective order and the implementation of a comprehensive student support plan on the principal of a school if it’s brought in voluntarily by a parent.
The policy states the school will “maintain a hard copy of the protective order in the student’s cumulative folder and forward a copy of any active protective order if the student transfers to a new school.”
“If a student were to transfer, it’s not the protective order that is the most important piece, it’s the comprehensive student support plan,” Fulton said. “So, in the Phoenix system [the division’s student management system] an icon would pop up on a student’s name if they move to another school letting staff know there is a protective order in place and a comprehensive student support plan in place for them to look at.”
That was an area that generated a lot of discussion as the Student Behavior and Accountability Committee, formerly known as the Discipline Committee worked through the draft, according to committee members Erika Ogedegbe (Leesburg) and Vice Chair Harris Mahedavi (Ashburn).
Fulton said often a protective order is for a short period of time and referenced a recent one received by a principal that was for four days. He said it meant the principal had four days to put something together as quickly as possible to make sure all who needed to be aware of it were notified.
Fulton noted that the information in a protective order is confidential, and it is up to the parents or guardians determine what information is shared with others.
The policy was open for public feedback March 2-16. The policy was clarified after the March 27 committee meeting then forwarded to the full board as in information item May 9.
Denise Corbo (At-Large) and Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian) were absent for the final vote.
