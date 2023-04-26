The School Board April 25 voted unanimously to adopt the current Fiscal Year 2023 salary scales as a temporary measure until the division hears from Richmond on what funding it can expect from the state for Fiscal Year 2023-2024.
As it stands the school division is looking at a $16 million budget shortfall, but according to Chair Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) that could vary “based on what the final adopted state budget is and whether they correct the VDOE error for education funding.”
The division learned earlier this year it would be short $7.4 million for its fiscal year 2024 budget after the Virginia Department of Education admitted in January it made a mistake in calculating state money for K-12 schools.
The $7.4 million loss added to another state funding shortfall of $5.6 million in the General Assembly’s “skinny budget.” And the Board of Supervisors will send the school district roughly $3.2 million less in local funding than the School Board requested.
Usually, the state budget process is done by April or May but the General Assembly did not adopt a final budget during its regular legislative session and is not expected to take action on the education budget until June, putting the division’s budget reconciliation on hold.
Serotkin made the motion to provide some level of pay raise to eligible employees with a step increase effective July 1.
“This guarantees each eligible employee a step increase compared to their FY23 step, but defers other salary increases until budget reconciliation when we know what is happening with state funding,” Serotkin wrote in an email.
“We’ve been here before in previous years and obviously we don’t want to do this, but given the uncertainty with the state budget as in some previous years, we have to get job offers out the door as we get further into the spring and leave ourselves room to then adjust the salary scales once we know what the state budget has been finalized at and what reconciliation is going to look like,” Serotkin said April 25 of the temporary plan.
Serotkin said in years past they’ve been able to make good on their promise and restore what was previously adopted.
“I’m hopeful that we will be able to do so again this year,” he said.
Serotkin said even with the worst-case scenario from the state he believes they will be able to adjust “upward somehow, hopefully the full amount that we adopted back in February.”
Acting Superintendent Daniel Smith said if the General Assembly is called back for a special session, it would be the later part of June.
“The intent of the board is to take another look at it once we get more information from the state,” he said. “This is why we wanted to do something now and get it into place, then we’d come back and do that.”
Smith added that if it happened after July 1, when the new fiscal year begins, the board would try to make the adjustment retroactive to July 1.
Smith said emails to staff about the temporary salary scale adoption for universal, auxiliary and licensed salary employees will be sent out starting April 26.
(4) comments
Nobody should label a teacher's pay as too little or too much. Just tell us how much they earn per hour for approximately a 6 hour day for 170 days per year minus vacation, minus snow days, minus allowable sick days. (my guess - about $154 per hour) Please include the automatic tax free contribution to their pension and the value of the deep discounted medical coverage for the family in the number. Just the facts please! Let's do the same for department heads who have one less class to teach as well and are not required to be on school grounds all day. (my guess is about $213/hour) It is always interesting how the BOS wants a raise for themselves and uses terms like affordable or living wage without even knowing the numbers! Why do both boards refuse to even question the multiple levels of LCPS administration while the schools are mostly self managing and what that costs taxpayers. Does the system change significantly every year? Is math different? History? physical ed? lunch? English? VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE!
Why are these characters on the school board all about handing out salary increases like candy? I just wish they had the same concern for ensuring that students learned in adequate facilities. I've heard horror stories of children being educated in trailers, eating lunch in hallways due to overcrowded lunchrooms, etc. That's where the school board's focus should be -- not giving more money to overpaid LCPS workers!
Readers should understand that LCPS teachers have received astronomical raises over the last 4-6 years that no industry has matched. This is despite LCPS cutting the school year to 170 days of instruction this year from 180 days. And giving teachers incentives to call out sick (for long weekends) and to have babies during the school year instead over the summer. All of these giveaways, along with shrinking class sizes, have occurred as test scores drop and drop and drop some more.
Teachers who receives 40%+ raises over the last few years should get no raise so finally the taxpayers can get relief.
The most overpaid bunch of do-nothings in the universe.
