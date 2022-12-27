Hillsboro Rallies to Aid Family after Fire Even as fire crews worked to extinguish flames ripping through the historic former church building on Tuesday morning, town of Hillsboro leaders already were at work to help the Hawkins family who live there.
The fire at the home, located on the southside of Rt. 9 at the center of town, was reported at approximately 9:15 a.m. Dec. 27. Crews remained at the scene for more than six hours, with the closed to traffic during that period.
The residents, Don and Cindy Hawkins safely evacuated, along with their pets.
The Hillsboro Preservation Foundation quickly established a fundraiser through its Neighbors in Need program to assist the family with emergency expenses. Within hours, the campaign had raised more than $3,000. Contribute to the Don and Cindy Fire Recovery Fund at gofundme.com.
The home was built as the Methodist Episcopal Church South in 1858.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.