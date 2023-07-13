The Round Hill Planning Commission on Tuesday night heard a presentation from the Meladon Group about its development plans for the 12-acre commercial parcel the company recently purchased at the town’s eastern gateway.
The land was rezoned in 1990 as part of the larger development of 1,200 homes surrounding the town but has remained vacant. Past development proposals centered on converting the land to allow more residential use, concepts opposed by town leaders. The new plan would be permitted by-right under the existing zoning.
Meladon CEO Don Wooden said the company envisions a project with approximately 144,000 square feet of commercial space, an assisted living center, and 39 single-level cottages for seniors.
The preliminary concept includes several different types of buildings including multiple retail shops, a restaurant space with a waterside view and docks that extend over a pond, a three-story building with the first floor acting as a recreational space with a patio and the top two levels as assisted living apartment-style residences, single-floor individual cottages that will be designed specifically for an older demographic, and possibly a childcare center. Wooden also highlighted spaces for a farmer’s market and pickleball courts.
Wooden expressed confidence about attracting restaurants and other neighborhood businesses to the property, citing both a deficit of retail services in the area and his company’s experience developing similar centers in areas like Haymarket and Cascades.
He said plans for assisted living services, especially the one-story cottage homes, were rooted in his own experience caring for his aging parents. The plan to provide rental homes with turn-key services as part of a broader assisted living program is a new concept, Wooden said, one he hopes to replicate in other areas of the region.
Some Commissioners expressed concerns over the proposed layout of the property, the architectural design of the buildings, and the traffic pattern. Wooden said the design presented at the meeting was preliminary.
“This is a master concept plan,” he said. “So, it’s just showing illustrative for you all.”
Tuesday’s meeting was just the first step in the review process.
As a by-right use, the deliberations mainly will involve the Planning Commission and town staff. Approval is considered ministerial, requiring the project to conform with town zoning, subdivision, and other land use rules. The original proffer agreement, the Town Council does have some control, limited to the authority to review and approve the project’s architectural features.
Commissioner Frank Etro, a former town mayor, proposed organizing a work session with members of the Planning Commission, Town Council and possibly the public to sit down with Meladon representatives to make suggestions and give feedback on the plan.
“I’m not envisioning eliminating anything. There isn’t reason to,” he said, adding that he thought it needed some reorganizing.
“I do think this is a really cool plan,” Town Council representative Michael Hummel said. “… I am very fearful that when you get into the finalizing area, this site is going to look completely different than this because of constraints. And that’s what worries me, that we approve this preliminary plan and then it doesn’t work when you get into it.”
Town Administrator Melissa Hynes said she would coordinate with Wooden to organize a work session.
