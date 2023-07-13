A Loudoun County Circuit judge on Thursday ordered Stone L. Colburn 25, continue in-patient mental health treatment for another six months to determine whether he is competent to stand trial.
Colburn’s attorney pushed for 90 days, saying he’s been in the restoration process since 2021.
The Commonwealth’s Attorney argued for a six month stay, saying the doctor who was working with Colburn believed individual treatment and more time could possibly benefit him.
Judge James P. Fisher agreed and set a court review date for Jan. 11, 2024, saying that was justified by the severity of the issues involved and Colburn’s most recent evaluation.
Colburn is charged with second-degree murder in the July 2021 fatal stabbing of Natalie Crow at their Round Hill area home.
He has been under evaluation at Central State Hospital since his arrest. In October it appeared doctors were set to declare that he could not be rehabilitated and therefore prevent the case from going to trial. That would have meant Colburn would have remained hospitalized with the possibility of release after five years.
To avoid that, the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office filed a new felony charge in Circuit Court and dismissed the pending charges awaiting review in District Court, while also securing direct indictments on the original charges from a grand jury.
That lead to confusion between the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office which lead to Colburn being released from custody. He was apprehended a day later near Savannah, GA.
