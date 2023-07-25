Meladon Group CEO Don Wooden hopes to break ground on the construction of a 12-acre commercial development at Round Hill’s eastern boundary before the end of the year.
On Monday, town leaders held a three-hour meeting to dive deeper into the development plans presented to the Planning Commission on July 11 and suggest refinements to the project.
The land, at the northeast quadrant of the East Loudoun Street/Evening Star Drive intersection, was rezoned in 1990 as part of the larger development of 1,200 homes surrounding the town but has remained vacant. Past development proposals centered on converting the land to allow more residential use, concepts opposed by town leaders. The new plan would be permitted by-right under the existing zoning.
Wooden told the Planning Commission on July 11 that the company envisions a project with approximately 144,000 square feet of commercial space and an assisted living center that would include 39 single-level cottages for seniors. The preliminary site plan depicts several different types of buildings including retail shops, a restaurant space with a waterside view and docks that extend over a pond, a three-story building with the first floor acting as a recreational space with a patio and the top two levels as assisted living apartment-style residences, single-floor individual cottages that will be designed specifically for an older demographic, and possibly a childcare center. Wooden also highlighted spaces for a farmer’s market and pickleball courts.
While the Planning Commission can suggest changes, as a by-right development, review the preliminary and final site plans centers on their compliance with town ordinances.
Monday’s work session was designed to provide those suggestions early in the process. The meeting was led by Planning Commissioner Frank Etro and included two town council members, two planning commissioners, town planning consultants, Town Administrator Melissa Hynes, and Wooden and members of his development team.
Etro, who has worked to refine vision for the retail center during his decades of services as a planning commissioner and mayor, reviewed the history of the planning for the property since it was rezoned by the Board of Supervisors more than 30 years ago. The land was annexed by the town in 2008. Special attention was given to the project during the development of the town’s 2017 Comprehensive Plan, with input from community surveys and a planning workshop conducted by the Loudoun County Design Cabinet in 2015. The town also revised its Planned Development-Commercial Center zoning regulations to tailor the uses permitted on the property.
Etro noted that at least five development concepts had been presented to the town since 2005. A by-right plan submitted in 2005 never materialized because of changing market conditions, he said, and subsequent proposals sought rezonings to permit residential uses not supported by town plans.
“This process has been going on for a very long time,” Etro said.
Etro said the core town goals for the gateway project include that it be a walkable extension to the town, be a gathering point for residents, and an employment center.
Wooden said he has worked to comply with the town’s vision for the land, including by hiring architect Al Hansen, a leader in the Design Cabinet review of the property a decade ago, as an advisor.
He also said the development plan already had been significantly refined, calling the proposal sent to the town version 17.
Comments during Monday’s work session centered on buffering the project from surrounding homes, vehicular and pedestrian circulation on the property, architectural features, and the amount and design of parking spaces.
Concerns over traffic near the project, including where the entrance points should be located and whether a traffic light will be installed at the East Loudoun Street/Evening Star Drive intersection, will be governed by the Virginia Department of Transportation. The town is awaiting VDOT’s review comments on the plan.
To answer another access question—whether trails or road links should be extended from the surrounding neighborhoods—town leaders said they will be looking for input from the Round Hill Homeowners Association to represent the views of those residents.
The review of the project will continue at the Planning Commission level, with Meladon expected to submit a revised preliminary site plan based on Monday’s conversation.
In hoping to begin work by year’s end, Wooden said he expect construction of the first phase of the project, including restaurants, the assisted living building and cottages, and parking lots, within 16 months.
The design meeting followed the July 19 Town Council meeting during which several neighbors raised objections to the proposal. Some objected to having a retail center built on the vacant land. Others raised concern about increased traffic, and the intensity and scale of uses proposed on the property.
