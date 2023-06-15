The Round Hill Town Council on Wednesday night voted unanimously to increase water and sewer user rates by 15% starting July 1.
That represented a change in course from plans to hike rates by 24% as the town prepares to undertake a series of costly construction projects. The council plans $12 million in system upgrades over the next five years, with more projects on a waiting list. Another 15% increase is expected next year.
Following a standing-room-only public hearing on the proposed rates last week, the Town Council’s June 14 special meeting again drew a packed crowd at the Town Office as out-of-town utility customers lined up to object to a steep rate hike. Thirty speakers, appearing in-person and online, criticized the 24% rate hike proposal as unsustainable for their already economically stressed families, unnecessary, or unfair. Many criticized town leaders for failing to adequately publicize its rate-hike plans or for making poor decisions with the utility system or rate setting in previous years.
While speakers at last week’s public hearing urged the council to postpone the construction projects until economic conditions improve, many on Wednesday acknowledged the need for the upgrades, but asked to be more involved in helping the town find ways to pay for them that would be more affordable to rate payers.
The increase in water and sewer rates followed five months of study by the council on how to finance its Capital Improvements Plan and keep pace with inflation. The council was looking at two plans resulting from its rate study.
Prior to Wednesday’s meeting, the option getting the most support among council members was one intended to “rebalance” the rates by adopting a 24% increase starting July 1 followed by five years of steady increases, planned at 5% annually.
The second option was to split the reset over two years, with a 15% increase starting July 1 another 15% next summer, followed by three years of anticipated 5% increases.
Both options are projected to provide enough revenue to cover increased debt service payments and operating costs while adequately maintaining the system’s reserve fund. The town’s fiscal policies require utility fund reserves to cover at least 12 months of operating and debt service costs, and for the town to pay at least 25% cash for capital projects.
During a work session Tuesday night, council members continued to waver between the two rate hike options, but ended the meeting with a majority saying they planned to support the 24% increase. Advocates said that would provide more flexibility to lower increases in future years and avoid the stress of a second large rate hike next year.
Following an hour of additional public comments Wednesday night, council members lined up behind the lower proposed increase.
“I’ve been a strong advocate for the 24%. Having read more of the emails today and listened to more of the public comments, I’m more leaning to 15% at this point,” Council member Sean Lloyd said.
Council members stressed that moving ahead with system improvements continues to be their priority.
“I’m for the 15, but we have to fix the system. We have to. We cannot kick the can down the road. If we have another drought or that water tank goes down, we have a single point of failure,” Council member Paula James said.
Council members also said they would welcome more involvement from out-of-town customers as they manage the utility system.
Council member Michael Hummel and Vice Mayor Mary Anne Graham noted the town used to have a Utility Committee with out-of-town residents joining as members, a forum the town may want to recreate.
Hummel also urged residents with high water bills to reach out to the town for help.
“Some of these numbers really bother me. I’m not arguing that they are using that much water but how are they using that much water?” Hummel said, suggesting the town staff can help look for leaks in homes or consider ways to help provide conservation tools like low-flow shower heads.
As the council prepared to vote on the lower increase option, residents watching the meeting online asked why the members were supporting 15% after appearing to agree on 24% during the previous night’s meeting.
“We listened to what people had to say and took into account the large impact of a 24% increase may have a really deleterious impact the quality of life for some folks, but realizing that we still have to accomplish the CIP in front of us,” Council member Isaac Pacheco said. “We’re taking a more measured approach to accomplish that.”
