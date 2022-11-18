Eleven years after 21-year-old Bethany Anne Decker was reported missing, investigators closed their case Thursday.
During a Nov. 17 Circuit Court hearing, Ronald D. Roldan pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. A sentencing hearing is scheduled Feb. 21. He faces a sentence of five to 40 years in prison.
Roldan was living with Decker in Ashburn when she went missing in 2011. Decker was five months pregnant and in her final semester at George Mason University. Her car was left in the parking lot of her apartment complex, and she has never been found.
Roldan has been a person of interest in the case since Decker’s disappearance, but was not charged in the case until November 2020.
Roldan had a criminal record before the disappearance—and since has pleaded guilty to felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury and felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury in Pinehurst, NC after being charged with attempted murder of his then-girlfriend Vickey Willoughby. Roldan was sentenced to a minimum of six years in prison, after which he was to be deported to his native Bolivia.
Roldan was charged in the Loudoun case as he completed his North Carolina sentence.
According to information included in a December 2014 search warrant—and several subsequent warrants—requested by the Loudoun Sheriff’s Office to obtain electronic data on Roldan’s cell phone, tablet and laptop at his then-North Carolina residence, Decker’s relatives said she was attempting to leave her abusive relationship with Roldan before she went missing. Willoughby also told Loudoun detectives that Roldan once told her, “I made someone disappear once and I’ll do it again.”
That search warrants also note that Roldan refused to submit to a polygraph test and further interviews in the case of Decker’s disappearance.
(2) comments
At long last, there will be a modicum of justice for Bethany Anne Decker. Good work, Sheriff's Office. To the family of Ms. Decker, please accept my sincere condolences.
This piece of human garbage has taken the life of a woman and her unborn baby in Loudoun and inflicted severe, life-changing injuries on another woman in NC.
And what does the CA do? Make a sweetheart deal which could see him on his way back to Bolivia before then end of this decade.
Buta Biberaj is a disgrace. The next time she even mentions "domestic violence" or "protecting women," I call on EVERY SINGLE PERSON to point to this case, and the completely-avoidable murder of Regina Redman, and Najat Chemlali Goode's murderer's botched trial and the countless other times she put the violent criminal ahead of the female victim, AND DEMAND THAT SHE RESIGN.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.