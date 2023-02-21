A 12-year-old missing person case formally closed Monday morning when Ronald Roldan was sentenced to serve 12 years and six months in prison for the Jan. 29, 2011, murder of Bethany Decker.
Roldan, 42, had pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the case in November, but until Monday’s hearing the actual fate of his 21-year-old girlfriend, who was five months pregnant, had not been publicly disclosed.
As part of a plea agreement setting a 12-year sentence, Roldan agreed to meet with county prosecutors and investigators to tell them what happened.
During that interview at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on Jan. 9 Roldan said the two got into an argument about her going back to work for another shift. He pushed her in the back and her head struck a windowsill. She fell to the floor unconscious. He said that he found she was not breathing.
Rather than call 911 or attempting to resuscitate her, Roldan instead wrapped her body in a large plastic bag—one provided by their Ashburn apartment complex for the disposal of Christmas trees—taped it shut, and dumped her in the neighborhood’s trash compactor.
That revelation ended the search for Decker that started Feb. 19, 2011, when her family reported her missing following days of confusing Facebook and text messages that Roldan had sent from her accounts to make it appear she was alive.
In testimony before Circuit Court Judge Alfred D. Swersky on Feb. 21, Decker’s family members and close friends testified about the impact her death—and the more than a decade of uncertainty and holding out hope for her safe return—has had.
Her brother and sister both said they’d been diagnosed with PTSD following the loss of their older sister who played an important role in raising them while their mother, a cardiac nurse, worked long hours. Her college roommate, her cousin and her grandmother told the judge about her uplifting spirit and efforts to help community members in need and to protect the environment.
Her mother, Kimberly Nelson, recalled her first phone conversation with the deputy who began the investigation. She said he asked: “Do you think your daughter’s in danger?”
It was then she thought of the call they had made to the National Domestic Abuse Hotline and their talks about whether to seek a protective order against Roldan, Nelson said.
Decker’s grandmother, Evelyn Bayles, said Roldan was very controlling and had threatened Decker and her family. On the day before her death, Decker was at her house for a visit and the treat of her favorite homemade pizza. During that time, she said Decker was answering a string of text messages from Roldan. She tried to convince Decker to stay with her overnight, but she slipped out the door.
“I couldn’t save her,” Bayles said.
In the weeks and months that followed, the Sheriff’s Office conducted a highly publicized search with extensive community involvement. While Roldan was a suspect in the disappearance, evidence remained elusive.
As the investigation continued, Roldan moved to North Carolina, where he was convicted in 2016 of felony assault with intent to kill his new girlfriend. He was sentenced to six years in prison for that case.
Upon his release, Roldan had been set for deportation to his native Bolivia, but the Loudoun County Sherriff’s Office in November 2020 obtained a warrant charging him with abduction in Decker’s disappearance. After bringing him to Loudoun, investigators in December 2020 secured a second-degree murder indictment from a grand jury.
Until Monday’s hearing, there had been no public testimony in the case.
A key element of the plea agreement was that Roldan would, for the first time, disclose to investigators and the family how Decker died and what happened to her body.
Public Defender Lorie O’Donnel said that with only circumstantial evidence linking Roldan to Decker’s death the outcome of the case at a trial wasn’t certain. As part of the plea agreement, she said, Roldan took responsibility for the crime and provided information that was important to the family.
“It was something he did not have to do,” she said.
Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Shaniqua Clark Nelson said the plea agreement, including limiting the active prison sentence to 12 years and six months, was developed in consultation with Decker’s family.
“This is a horrific crime. It has had a tremendous impact on the entire community,” Clark Nelson told the judge.
Roldan was sentenced to 40 years in prison, the maximum permitted, with all but 12 years and six months suspended. Roldan could serve the full sentence if he commits another crime or violates other conditions, including to have no contact with members of Decker’s family, during a 25-year suspension period.
“I can't tell you how hard it was knowing that when we had her last Christmas that that would be the last one,” Nelson said while speaking to reporters after the hearing. ”The night before Bethany was murdered, she called me she said, ‘Mom, I love you.’ That was the last thing she said [to me], so I just want to encourage each and every one of you not to take for granted tomorrow and to really make sure that you are talking to your loved ones. That you're letting people know how much you care and not wait for the tomorrow, which may never be.”
“I want to thank you very much for your time and appreciation for the support of our family,” she said.
Clark Nelson and Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaji said the conviction was the result of extraordinary efforts by the Sheriff’s Office and other agencies including the FBI and Secret Service and thousands of hours of work over the past 12 years.
“We are not able to make Bethany Decker's family whole because we can't undo her death,” Biberaji said. “But maybe today we have been able to deliver some peace to her family in knowing that, although she died in 2011, she was not and will never be forgotten. May she rest in peace.”
(4) comments
Only 12 years for such an awful crime
Terribly disappointing
12 1/2 years? This miscreant will commit more crimes upon release. I guess that is ok with Buta and her team of prosecutors.
I’m sorry, 12 years for double murder. Her baby should count as 1 murder. Our criminal justice system is broken
Roldan had a history of beating up and choking his girlfriends. The last girlfriend was beaten, choked, and shot in the face. I can tell you with near certainty that he beat and choked Bethany to death before dumping her body. This story about her striking her head after falling is nonsense. A lying thug till the end.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.