Ben Stodola, a teacher at Rock Ridge High School, has been named the Virginia Association of Marketing Educators 2023 Teacher of the Year.
The award was presented to Stodola, the chair of the school’s Career and Technical Education Department, during the VAME Professional Development Institute in Richmond.
A graduate of Manassas City Public Schools, Stodola received a bachelor’s degree in business and information technology and a master’s degree in career and technical education from Virginia Tech. He joined the faculty of Rock Ridge in 2017, the same year he graduated from Tech.
Stodola teaches sports and entertainment marketing, marketing 1, and cybersecurity in marketing, and also serves as the advisor for the school’s 200-member Distributive Education Clubs of America chapter.
In his nomination package, Stodola stated he wanted to create a safe space for his students in his classroom.
“This space allows for students to explore and challenge themselves,” he said. “It creates a safe place to fail and to be comfortable with taking risks. My classroom allows for students to be their authentic selves or to let them know I respect them and are just happy they showed up.”
“Mr. Stodola has a way into the hearts of his students that no other teacher presents. I would compare his classroom to a Starbucks—always open and available for anyone to stop to chill or for a chat, whether with him or each other,” one of his students, Emily Lam wrote.
Stodola is the fifth Loudoun County Public Schools teacher to receive the award. Previous winners were Briana Eifler of Dominion High School in 2021, Sandra Tucker of Rock Ridge in 2019, Donna Celio of Stone Bridge in 2008, and Kathy Chrisman of Potomac Falls in 2006.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.