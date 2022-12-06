Rock Ridge High School Performing Arts won the its first state championship Dec. 3 for its performance or “The Trench.”
The school’s performing arts took first place at both the district level and at super-regionals. The wins lead up to the students competing in the Virginia High School League Region 4 State Championships on Saturday.
“The Trench,” by Oliver Lansley, is based on a true story of a young man trapped in a crumbling trench during World War I.
Rock Ridge student AJ Ruhnke, who played the lead role of “Bert,” won one of three Best Actor Awards which helped the schools in its state champion title.
The production was produced in part with the Dual Enrollment Theatre Class at RRHS, and will travel to the Virginia Thespian Festival in January.
“This play, this moment, and these students have meant so much to bringing RRPA back to life, after losing so much these past few years,” Director and Theatre teacher Tony Cimino-Johnson said. “The production was breathtaking, and these students were incredible.”
There will be one more public performance of “The Trench on Jan. 10 at 7 p.m.
Additionally, Rock Ridge High School performing arts students will perform the county premiere of “Bring it On: The Musical” May 5, 6, 12, and 13.
For more information, go to rockridgeperformingarts.org
Go LCPS!!
