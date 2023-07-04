Visionary restauranteur Kevin Malone, who led a transformation of Leesburg’s dining scene over the past four decades, died Saturday. He was 70.
Malone was the founder of Tuskie’s Restaurant Group, which operates Tuscarora Mill, South Street Under, and the Birkby House in Leesburg; Purcellville’s Magnolias at the Mill; and Fireworks American Pizzeria in Leesburg, Cascades, and Arlington.
He began working in the restaurant industry in high school. He was working at a French restaurant in Fauquier County when, in 1984, he was recruited by a group of local businessmen to establish a fine-dining destination in Leesburg to anchor a major redevelopment being undertaken by developer Bruce Brownell. Tuscarora Mill opened at Market Station in 1985.
Just how important Tuscarora Mill was to Leesburg’s dining scene is illustrated in its origin story.
One of those early meetings was held at what Malone was told was the best place to eat in town.
“Someone told me the best kept secret in town was the food at the bowling alley,” he said in a 2015 Loudoun Now interview as Tuscarora Mill marked its 30th anniversary.
“As he pulled into the parking lot of the bowling alley, he recalls thinking maybe he made a mistake,” his son Colin Malone recalled in April when Visit Loudoun presented his father with the association’s highest honor for those demonstrating an outstanding commitment to tourism, The Judy Patterson Award.
Tuscarora Mill quickly became not just the town’s gastronomic destination, but its social hub, as well.
“When we opened, people said it was ‘a breath of fresh air,’” Malone said in 2015.
Malone also was an early innovator of the farm-to-table movement, encouraging longtime Executive Chef Patrick Dinh to reach out to area farmers for fresh produce. That proved a challenge at first.
“I found sad potatoes and squirrelly carrots,” he recalled in a 2015 interview. But he started working with then-Loudoun Agricultural Officer Warren Howell to host dinners using local products. “They were a big hit,” he said. And for decades after, local produce was a staple on the menu.
Five years after opening, Malone added a deck at the rear of the restaurant that eventually was enclosed to become the Wharf Room. He also added a private dining room below. In 2001, he created a downstairs bakery, South Street Under, originally intended to supply the restaurant, but it quickly transformed into a popular downtown lunch spot. Next, he opened Magnolias at the Mill in the former Contee Adams Seed Mill in Purcellville—another restoration project created by Brownell. Next was to expand into the former train station building at Market Station with a new concept, Fire Works Pizza, that was replicated in Arlington and Cascades. Most recently, Malone acquired the historic Birkby House in Leesburg to operate as a wedding and events venue.
Visit Loudoun President and CEO Beth Erickson said Malone’s legacy can be seen throughout Loudoun.
“It’s no secret that the tourism and hospitality industry is an ecosystem in which one segment supports another. Over the past four decades, Kevin Malone’s vision, as well as that of his family, has supported numerous Loudoun farmers and producers. But without a quality product and outstanding experience, the ecosystem suffers,” she said. “Kevin created the space that landed his restaurants and many of his employees on every ‘best of’ list in recent memory. The number of jobs created and careers launched within these businesses is hard to define. But what we know is that Kevin Malone and the Tuskie’s Restaurant Group has helped define Loudoun as a ‘must-visit’ destination for great food and service and for that, the entire industry is grateful.”
Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk agreed.
“Kevin Malone was an institution here in Leesburg. His commitment and investments in Leesburg helped to make the town what it is today,” she said. “He was a businessman through and through. He loved his family and his little red truck with the dogs in it. Here in Leesburg, we are sad to have lost Kevin, but boy, aren't we lucky to have known him.”
The family tentatively is planning services for Thursday, July 13, with a public reception to follow at The Birkby House in Leesburg.
We individually owe Kevin Malone a debt of gratitude for innumerable good times at his fine establishments. He was able to pull off a great trifecta of good food, good atmosphere, and good service. For all of us collectively, he put downtown Leesburg on the epicurean path that it follows today.
