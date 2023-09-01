Nearly 150 residents filled the Middleburg Community Center on Thursday night to lay out a vision for the future of Mickie Gordon Memorial Park.
The 99-acre park on Middleburg’s eastern edge has its roots in community baseball leagues, including those formed by Black communities during segregation. But a special exception application the county parks department made to convert much of the park to a cricket complex spurred community opposition as neighbors feared losing the rural character of the property and being inundated by traffic, lights, and noise.
The Aug. 31 community meeting was the first of two planned by Loudoun County Director of Parks, Recreation and Community Development Steve Torpy to gather ideas for the future of the park, which county leaders viewed as underutilized, and neighbors viewed as under maintained or largely ignored.
After an hour of roundtable discussions, a clear vision emerged, with calls for a dawn-to-dusk park that restores existing fields on the property—including space for cricket matches±—brings back bleachers, and adds new features such as bathrooms, a modern pavilion, more trails, new signage, a community garden, and pickleball courts. Also clear was opposition to adding more field lights and to widening Rt. 50 to provide an entrance to the park.
The gathering was a follow up to June 29 community meeting when hundreds filled the American Legion Post hall to object to the cricket complex plans.
“To say that you all made it clear that you did not care for how the special exception is right now might be a little bit of an understatement,” Torpy said Thursday night. “You just need to know that we heard you and we want to have conversation with you to make sure that this project is the best possible project moving forward that we can. That takes community engagement and that's what tonight is all about.”
Mayor Bridge Littleton participated in the breakout sessions along with other members of the Town Council.
“It's very important for us as a community to come together and give you guys the feedback of our hopes, our vision, our desires, our wants and needs for the future—not just for tomorrow but for the next 50 to 100 years,” Littleton said to the crowd. “Let's think about a positive, engaged, hopeful, thoughtful vision of what Mickie Gordon Park has always been, what it is today and what we want it to continue to be in the future and serve some new needs that we have.
“I'm really excited about tonight. It’s always awesome when you have a community meeting, and you have to start pulling out more chairs when you've already got 100 out. So just look around the room at the intensity, the engagement and the concern and the care that we all have. This is what I love about living in our community,” Littleton said.
County Chair Phyllis Randall (D-At Large) also joined in the roundtable talks. She said the toured the park with Littleton and then went back a night to better understand the impact expanded park activities could have. She said the conversations around changes at the park aren’t just about the intensity of the use.
“I'm also quite aware that sometimes when we have these discussions, it's about turn lanes and asphalt and capacity and density—and sometimes involved in all that it's also about memories,” Randall said. “We have to give as much time and effort and respect to that to the sentimental value of what this park is to you all, as we do to when we're going to have a turn lane. I realize that it's not just about the basics, it's also about the feelings.”
The Parks and Recreation staff plans to return in November with a follow-up meeting based on the community’s input.
In the meantime, both the park neighbors and the cricket community will be seeing progress.
Torpy said the tennis courts at Mickie Gordon Park will be getting a refresh this month, part of the regularly scheduled maintenance cycle. Also, the department is moving forward with plans to build two more cricket pitches at Hal and Berni Hanson Regional Park near Arocla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.