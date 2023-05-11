Conservative media and political groups are sounding the alarm on violent rhetoric in December in a closed Facebook group that included Democratic campaign staff and one current Democratic candidate for office.
Conversations from the group, “Loudoun Love Warriors,” were provided to WJLA-TV reporter Nick Minock after a person apparently took on an alias to join the group. In posts between Dec. 2 and Dec. 31 since obtained by Loudoun Now, members talked mostly about local politics, including reacting strongly to remarks by conservatives at Loudoun County School Board public input sessions.
The group included several campaign staffers for local Democrats, and Board of Supervisors Dulles District candidate Puja Khanna appears to have been in the group until Dec. 18. School Board member Erika Ogedegbe was a member of the group, but said she left before being sworn into office. She said she “wasn't aware of the threat until a reporter told me about it and I don't condone threats or acts of violence.”
Facebook group members reacted strongly after Mark Winn commented during a Dec. 13 School Board meeting that LGBTQ+ people’s “behaviors are immoral and typically not accepted in any civilized community,” and referring to a Bible passage said “if any man or woman causes one of these little ones to stumble, it would be better for a millstone to be put around their neck and thrown into the lake.” Facebook group members discussed getting that person fired, and one member, Derek Summers, wrote “Im soooo ready to show up with guns lol” and later, “If he had said that s— about black kids or autistic kids I would shoot him.”
“He threatened violence. F— just getting him [fired],” Summers wrote, after another member Andrew Joseph said he would find Winn’s employer “Not in a violent threatening way lol just in a ‘ur ass is fired’ way.”
“He proposed DROWNING you,” Summers replied.
“They are prepping for violence and we are planting f—ing flowers,” he added.
Members also contacted the speaker’s employer asking them to take action against him. After those remarks, another group member, Andrew Pihonak, brought a petition to the School Board calling on the board to ban hate speech.
Similarly, members discussed trying to get Scott Mineo, a frequent conservative critic of the School Board, fired. Mineo founded the group Parents Against Critical Theory and sued the School Board in an attempt to halt two of its equity programs. They also contacted that person’s employer. Mineo has said he lost his job afterward.
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has announced it will investigate whether any crimes were committed in the group.
"The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) has opened an investigation into potential threats made within the 'Loudoun Love Warriors' Facebook group, following a citizen complaint today," the sheriff's department stated, according to WJLA. "A previous investigation of the group and comments made about Mark Winn, a resident of Leesburg, Va., determined that no criminal act had occurred.”
The revelations drew condemnations and calls for investigations from Republicans, and statements from Democrats distancing themselves from the group and condemning violent rhetoric.
“The group calls itself ‘Loudoun Love Warriors.’ But there is nothing about love with this group,” the Loudoun County Republican Committee wrote in a May 10 statement. “Their messages detail violent, personal threats, doxing of addresses, and conspiracy to harm Loudoun County parents speaking at school board meetings in support of parental rights, academic rigor, school safety, and special education improvements.”
“This democrat group is attacking, defaming, and threatening citizens for speaking at public meetings in support of their children and their beliefs. What is more repugnant than that?”
Texas Congressional Rep. Chip Roy and Virginia 5th Congressional District Rep. Bob Good also sent a letter to School Board Chair Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) about the Facebook group, writing “Any attempts by staff and associates of Loudoun County officials or school board members, to further harass, intimidate, or otherwise silence American parents must be fully investigated and those responsible must be held accountable.”
The Loudoun County Democratic Committee in a statement wrote that it and every Democratic elected official and candidate “strongly condemns the use of violent language and threats of violence at every level of our political discourse,” and that the committee would investigate any threats and expel any Democratic committee members who were party to them.
The release included statements from County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large), Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj, sheriff candidate Craig Buckley, and School Board Chair Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge).
“No threats of violence are ever appropriate in any way, in any place, at any time, from anyone. I strongly condemn any use of violent language in any capacity,” Randall stated. “Those that use violent language are not welcome in the Loudoun Democratic Party.”
Editor’s note: A freelance writer who previously contributed regular features for Loudoun Now, Jan Mercker, was a member of the Loudoun Love Warriors Facebook group. In addition, a Loudoun Now reporter was named and criticized in the group, including by Mercker.
Of course. I condemn all forms of violent expression. That would include Mark Winn's public statement about tossing folks in a lake with a heavy stone tied around their neck. But at Tuesday's school-board meeting, the harpies tried to connect "Loudoun Love Warriors" to board members Erika Ogedegbe, Ian Serotkin, Brenda Sheridan & Atoosa Reaser. Thus far, there's been no evidence to suggest these individuals were participants in the Facebook group. Please let the probe run its course!
What a mess! There's no excuse for targeting people like this. Wasn't there another group just like this a couple years ago?
Are we forgetting that this is the SECOND TIME Loudoun (d)s have been caught conspiring against those with whom them have political disagreements?
They're bragging about committing violent acts and being able to get away with it because they know Buta won't do anything about it.
These people are sick. And, despite all the official after-the-fact "condemnations, THEY KNOW they have the support of this county's political elites.
Democrats are out of control. They have clearly lost their violence-loving minds.
