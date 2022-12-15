The Northern Virginia Transportation Authority has adopted its long-range plan for the region, TransAction, an update that happens every five years and a first step to funding major transportation projects.
The plan lists 424 projects in priority order, with some Loudoun projects near the top. The plan looks ahead to 2045. The authority acknowledges it’s more of a wishlist, with more projects listed than it could fund—an estimated $75 billion in projects. But to be eligible for funding from the authority, which provides more than $100 million a year, projects typically must first appear in TransAction.
The new plan for the first time envisions a region-wide bus rapid transit system, bridging the gap between the Metrorail and Virginia Railway Express rail networks the local bus services.
Some of the plan’s projects are already in Loudoun’s near-term plans. One related project is already a major undertaking for the county, the work to provide transit connections to the new Silver Line Phase II Metrorail stations. TransAction proposes bus service to Metro stops, possibly including more buses, new maintenance and storage facilities, and new bus stops. With three of those stations in Loudoun, the county is already phasing in the largest expansion to its transit system in more than a decade.
The county, which opted to keep operating its own Loudoun Transit buses rather than bring in Metro’s bus service, plans 21 new Silver Line bus routes and 156 new bus stops. Those new bus routes will take passengers to and from the Ashburn and Loudoun Gateway stations in Loudoun, and the Innovation and Reston Town Center stations in Fairfax County. More information is at loudoun.gov/silverlinebusroutes.
Ranked just above that in TransAction is a bike and pedestrian trail along Rt. 7 between Leesburg and Alexandria. Although the county has installed shared-use paths along sections of Rt. 7, with work underway in Sterling between Northern Virginia Community College and Lakeland Drive, its capital plans don’t currently include a path all the way to Leesburg.
And Loudoun’s top-ranked project in the plan is one that is currently jeopardized in Purcellville, a western Loudoun park-and-ride. The county’s plans for a lot in Purcellville—the latest in a series of park-and-ride lots, historically in partnership with the town—have been on hold for two years as they await action from the town. That project is tied up with plans for Fields Farm Park. On Dec. 13, the Purcellville Town Council sent those plans back to the Planning Commission for continued review.
The plan also still contains a longtime regional transportation moon shot—or at least a Maryland shot, a new bridge across the Potomac River in Loudoun County. Previously, that has been proposed as an extension from Rt. 28, across the river into Montgomery County. But with longstanding opposition from Maryland, the bridge has remained an unlikely prospect.
Of the new Loudoun projects added to the plan this year, most are alternatives to getting in the car, and one such proposal is near the top: high-capacity transit between Dulles Town Center and the City of Manassas. That is envisioned to include bus service or even light rail, and is number 32 of 424.
Other additions include planned sidewalk and trail connections that would link to developments like One Loudoun, Dulles Town Center, Kincora, Ashburn Station, and others. The W&OD Trail would see capacity improvements along its length. Park-and-ride lots could get electronic signs with real-time information. And regionwide initiatives include things like charging infrastructure for electric buses, cars and heavy trucks and on-demand micro-transit service to get to high-capacity transit stops.
The next step to win funding from the authority is for a project to make it into the authority’s Six Year Program. Currently, there are four Loudoun projects in that list, totaling $73.75 million and checking them off in the TransAction plan. Those include a computerized traffic management system on Rt. 7, a third eastbound Rt. 7 lane from Rt. 9 to the Dulles Greenway, widening Ryan Road between Evergreen Mills Road and Beaverdam Drive, and building an interchange at Rt. 50 and Loudoun County Parkway.
Loudoun Now contacted Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large), Loudoun's representative on the NVTA board, for comment.
