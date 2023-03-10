Historians, conservationists and state and local officials gathered to celebrate the reopening of the rebuilt, historic John G. Lewis Memorial Bridge on Featherbed Lane near Lovettsville Friday, March 10.
Preservation of history is much like a bridge,” Supervisor Caleb E. Kershner (R-Catoctin) said. “Here we are connecting this side of the road to that side of the road, but the preservation of history, like a bridge like this, is connecting past generations and the work that they have done, and the way they helped build this county and this nation, to our current generation and future generations. And it is something that I really think we should continue to honor, and the preservation of this bridge in large part is part of that.”
The bridge is named for historian John G. Lewis, who played a central role in 1974 preventing plans by the Fairfax County water Authority and the U.S Army Corps of Engineers for a dam at Taylorstown that would have flooded about 3,000 acres in the area. As chairman of the Loudoun County Scenic River Committee, he led the work to get the bridge nominated to the National Register of Historic Places, and to get both Catoctin Creek and Goose Creek their scenic river designations, preventing the dam. He also was central to creating 10 town and village historic districts, including Waterford and Taylorstown, and created the original 9,000 acre Goose Creek Historic District, the first such district in the country.
And in his work as an architectural historian for the Virginia Historic Landmarks Commission surveying, he meticulously documented more than 1,000 buildings and sites. He died in 2013 at age 80. The bridge was named in his honor in 2015.
The bridge itself also has long and eventful history in Loudoun. Originally built in 1889 to carry the Leesburg & Alexandria Turnpike—today’s Rt. 7—over Goose Creek, the bridge was moved to its current location in 1932. Today it carries Featherbed Lane, a gravel road, over the north fork of the Catoctin Creek between Watersford and Taylorstown. The historic structure’s 15-ton capacity rating was downgraded to 3 tons in 2013 due to its condition.
The $5.1 million project to rebuild the bridge began in 2017, and in April 2021 the bridge was lifted from its trusses to make way for repairs. That included a new steel beam and timber deck bridge, a new bridge pier, and upgraded bridge railings. The work was delayed during the pandemic, but the road was reopened to traffic in December 2022 and work completed last month.
Former Supervisor Geary Higgins, who was on the county board when that bridge work began, said once again it too had faced the possibility of destruction and replacement because of its deteriorated state.
“I always say with history, once it's gone, it's gone, and we've prohibited that from happening here,” he said. “This bridge, like Caleb said, is a link across the river, or across the Goose Creek here, and it’s really a link to our past.”
Kershner thanked civic organizations and local conservationists that once again stepped in, acting as consultants and advisory as the Virginia Department of Transportation designed the project. Those included groups like the Catoctin Scenic River Advisory Committee, the Loudoun County Preservation and Conservation Coalition, the Piedmont Environmental Council and the Waterford Foundation.
“All history should be taught, and all history should be remembered,” Loudoun Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) said. “Not all history should be celebrated. There are some things in our history that we probably shouldn’t celebrate. Today is something that we should teach, remember, and celebrate.”
And she said the rebuilt bridge is a change for safety—Loudoun fire trucks and engines are too heavy to cross the bridge in its old state and would have to detour around it. With the newly rebuilt bridge open to traffic, they once again can cross the bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.