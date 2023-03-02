Sumera Rashid is the latest candidate to join Loudoun County School Board race, seeking the Little River District seat.
In her announcement, Rashid said she is passionate about bringing “transparency, inclusivity and academic excellence” to division schools.
Rashid has been a dentist for 20 years and has served as the dental director of several health centers including Healthworks for Northern Virginia. She is an associate professor at Northern Virginia Community College and is the dental director of the dental assisting program at the school.
"I've spent my entire career in education, and I've seen firsthand the transformative power of a quality education has on students," she said. "As a parent, I understand the importance of ensuring that our schools are providing the best possible education for our children."
Rashid, a child of immigrants and a bilingual resident of the Little River District, said every student should have the best quality in education regardless of his or her background.
Rashid said that the School Board plays a crucial role in shaping the future of the district's schools and its students, and she is committed to working with parents, teachers, and community leaders to promote transparency and to ensure district schools are providing a high-quality education for every student.
"I'm running for School Board because I believe that our schools can be a beacon of hope for our children and our communities," she said. "I'm eager to hit the campaign trail and engage with voters to make our vision a reality."
Rashid graduated from University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, where she obtained her doctor of dental medicine degree. She also received her bachelor’s degree in biology from Fairleigh Dickinson University.
Her campaign website is rashid4va.com.
