Loudoun Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) on Tuesday delivered the last State of the County of her current term before she heads to an attempt at reelection.
She promoted board actions over the last term, pushed some current policy objectives, condemned disinformation and divisive politics, recognized retiring government officials, welcomed a delegation from Ghana, thanked senior county staff and nonprofit leaders, and for the first time in eight years broke from her established script describing the state of Loudoun as “strong.”
“We are Loudoun, and we do hard things. And because of that, the state of Loudoun County is not just strong, the state of Loudoun County is exceptional,” she concluded, before signing off: “Thank you, and I’ll see you next year.”
With Loudoun the target of several high-profile political battles during this term, Randall said in the past decade “the spread of disinformation has been used as a tool to undermine common decency and our faith in humanity.”
“Unfortunately, Loudoun County is not immune to bad actors who seek out opportunities to exploit our differences, backgrounds, and political ideologies,” she said. “In Loudoun, we have seen an increase in hostile, aggressive acts towards communities of color and socially vulnerable communities.”
She highlighted vandalism at the Belmont Cemetery for the Enslaved, the continued distribution of Ku Klux Klan flyers, antisemitic graffiti, and attacks on immigrant and LGBTQ+ communities.
“Sadly, we now live in a world where bullying, hatred and disdain for others has been given a voice, perhaps and hopefully louder than their true representation,” she said. “For some, political discourse has coarsened to the point they no longer see one another as political opponents, but as political enemies, not to engage but to destroy.”
She said Loudoun County “will meet attempts to divide with acts of unity and kindness. We will meet falsehood and disinformation with truth and facts.”
“We will not be deterred. We will not be cowed. We will not be silenced. We are Loudoun, and in Loudoun we do hard things,” Randall said.
She noted the tumultuous period of history during the board’s term, which began in January 2020.
“Over the course of this term, we have dealt with a one-hundred-year pandemic, a reckoning on race in America, an economic downturn, an explosive rise in housing costs, and unfortunately, the first insurrection in over a century,” Randall said.
Of the pandemic, she said, “Loudoun weathered the storm with strategic calmness and sound economic policies that allowed our county to remain strong, and even flourish.”
She also celebrated the passage of the county’s Unmet Housing Needs Strategic Plan, the beginning of Metrorail Silver Line trains to Loudoun, and a Board of Supervisors vote to allow county government employees to unionize. And she said the county will do all it can to advocate for funding for a Crisis Receiving Center in Loudoun to address mental health emergencies.
With a sister city agreement recently signed with Canelones, Uruguay and another expected next month with Tema, Ghana, Randall welcomed Ghanaian ambassador Alima Mahama and Uruguayan Deputy Chief of Mission Gerardo Ruiz in attendance. She also recognized the first two Ryan Bartel Heart of Humanity Award winners Gabby Guambo and Katelyn Lanham. The award, created by the youth suicide nonprofit Ryan Bartel Foundation, grants a $2,500 scholarship for graduating seniors who have gone out of their way to help a peer going through mental health struggles.
She thanked senior county government leadership and told stories about three retiring public servants: Deputy County Administrator Charles Yudd; Treasurer Roger Zurn, Loudoun’s longest-serving current elected official who said he will not seek reelection; and Supervisor Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) who after two terms has announced he will not seek reelection.
Although the previous county chair, Scott York, gave a muted, business-focused annual State of the County address at the Loudoun Chamber of Commerce, the event as it exists today—with fanfare, ushers, two introductory speakers and several musical performances leading up to Randall’s speech—is something Randall created when she came to office.
This year, the ushers were members of the Young Kings Movement, a nonprofit focused on building leadership and providing support and mentorship for young men, launched by Harriet “Doode” Summers at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event also once again featured other exceptional young people, including Loudoun Valley High School junior Logan Buckley singing the National Anthem, Leesburg resident and performer Derrick Pough Jr. singing “Rise Up” by Andra Day, and the Pledge of Allegiance led by James Butler, who Randall highlighted as a rare Eagle Scout of color.
I do think Loudoun is exceptional, as Chair Randall asserts. It's a great county that finds itself in the crosshairs of a culture war. By the way, I'm so tired of the harpies complaining about Loudoun Love. To hear them tell the tale, the Facebook group is composed of 300 Attila the Huns. If the group members are so dangerous, why are they walking around free? Goodness knows Sheriff Chapman doesn't give Liberals a free pass. Well, it's the Silly Season of Politics. So I guess we have to expect such childish behavior. Happy Memorial Day Loudoun!
She spent covid money on special projects instituted a bag tax and raised your property taxes. While Youngkin gave us $250.00 back Randall raised our taxes by $400.00 dollars. The woman lies from both sides of her month and hopefully come November we will be delivered from this evil soul!
Did Phyllis show any concern for the Loudoun (d)s running (yet another) hate-fueled group on Facebook?
How about Loudoun taxpayers who just got crushed by +10 to +15% property tax bills?
Guess everything is all good over there in Lansdowne and on Harrison St.
There was no hate fueled facebook group.
From equality Plus:
"On May 9, WJLA-TV (channel 7), owned by the right-wing Sinclair Broadcast Group, joined with the extremely conservative The Daily Wire, to claim that a Facebook “chat thread,” involving about a dozen people, including several active Democrats, was used to plot and threaten “conservatives” with violence. This is a gross mischaracterization of what occurred in that chat room.
The media outlets that “broke” the story and promoted its falsehoods would have you believe that Democratic officials and candidates seriously plotted and threatened violence against conservative residents of Loudoun County. Untrue.
In fact, those involved in the “chat thread” were expressing shared outrage – some of it of an inappropriately violent and belligerent nature – in reaction to a statement made at a December 13, 2022, Loudoun County School Board meeting, by conservative zealot, Mark Winn, who invoked a Biblical citation which, if taken literally, calls for drowning members of our LGBTQ+ community. However, that doesn’t justify the use of violent speech and contemplating, as a few did in this case, how to end Winn’s livelihood because he said something offensive.
Though there reportedly were more than 300 participants in the chat at one point or another, no Loudoun County Democratic Committee (LCDC) officers, no Democratic officials and no Democratic candidates ever took part. "
Your attempts to explain-away an ACTUAL hate group are both incorrect and disgusting.
Threatening to "curb stomp" someone isn't a friendly greeting. It's a call to violence. FULL STOP.
If you cannot recognize and acknowledge this, then you are just as bad as these evil people.
And, BTW, if you're going to refer to some "source" for being critical of a news organization, at least have it be something less than 100% fictional. Google has zero results for "equality Plus."
The issue is not whether LCDC officers or Democrat officials took part. The issue is that those involved in such abusive and hateful language had associations with our political leaders. What is more despicable is that none of the Democrat leaders has vocally and unequivocally condemned such violent and abusive rhetoric. Why haven't they stood up and stated that people have lost their jobs and livelihoods because of such extremist behaviors. Why haven't the LCDC and political leaders admonished those who doxed the addresses of those they disagreed with.
