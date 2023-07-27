After a report criticized the expenses for a Loudoun delegation’s visit to new sister city Tema, Ghana, Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) defended that trip—including clarifying that taxpayer money did not fund her expenses on that trip.
Three supervisors traveled to Ghana to formally sign Loudoun’s newest sister city agreement: Randall, Vice Chair Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling) and Supervisor Sylvia R. Glass (D-Broad Run). They were joined by Randall’s Chief of Staff Matt Rogers and Glass’s Chief of Staff Kent Erwin.
But Loudoun taxpayers did not fund Randall and Rogers’s trip expenses—rather, those were paid by the Loudoun Economic Development Authority, which is governed by a county board-appointed board of directors and primarily funded by the fees it charges when it issues bonds. The authority also receives a portion of local transient occupancy tax revenues—a tax levied on overnight stays at accommodations like hotels and Airbnbs—and in January the authority board authorized up to $55,000 from that funding to cover delegations to Ghana and Uruguay, the home of another new sister city.
And Randall said Saines and Glass funded their travel out of their district office budgets—funds that come out of the county government revenues, but which, unlike the general county budget, fall under the authority of individual supervisors who have broad authority on how to spend that money.
The delegation also included Economic Development Executive Director Buddy Rizer and a Leesburg man and Nigerian native who was previously cited as playing a key role in creating the sister city partnership. Both men’s travel expenses were funded by the county Department of Economic Development. In 2019 the Leesburg resident’s wife donated $500 to Randall’s election campaign and $1,775 to Saines’s campaign.
Of the Leesburg man, Randall said “it’s not unusual that there will be other people who will be with us from the area who helped us set up the trip.”
“It is not unusual for when we take these trips to have somebody who is from that area to help us navigate customs of the country,” Randall said. “ … I loosely call it the ‘bow, kiss or shake’ because you want to learn the customs of the area. In many parts of Africa, including Ghana, you’re not supposed to greet people or hand things to people with your left hand. So, there’s a lot of these customs that you try to learn before you go, because these trips are supposed to be a cultural exchange, an educational exchange and an economic exchange.”
They were also joined by Randall’s husband, Visit Loudoun CEO Beth Erickson, and a freelance reporter, interpreter and Ghanaian embassy to the U.S. employee, whose expenses also were not covered by the county government.
Receipts for trip expenses obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request totaled $53,925.58, and include expenses for Randall, Rogers, Glass, Erwin, Saines, Rizer, and Kingsley.
A Billion-Dollar Return
Department of Economic Development Executive Director Buddy Rizer said with a diverse county and international airport, international business development is a significant opportunity for Loudoun—and sister cities help Loudoun extend its reach for relatively cheap.
He pointed out the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority has offices around the world, including in California, India, Germany, the United Kingdom, South Korea and Israel.
“We don’t have the funding to set up offices, so part of our strategy was ‘well, what can we do?’” he said. “And then we thought, setting up sister cities in these areas where we’re focusing gives us a jumping-off spot. It shows—much like an office would if we could afford it—a commitment to the country.”
He also said Loudoun’s sister city partnerships—which also include Holmes County, MI; Canelones, Uruguay; Gangneung City and Goyand City, South Korea; Karsiyaka Municipality, Izmir Province, Turkey; Main-Taunus-Kreis, Germany; and New Taipei, Taiwan—are generally in places that feature industry clusters Loudoun is targeting for its own economic development. In the case of Tema, that’s mostly the tech sector, and the work is already yielding results, he said, with one company currently going through the visa process to look at space in Loudoun in August, and regular conversations with another.
One of those companies is using data to help drive innovation in energy usage—“it’s a pretty cool concept that I hadn’t really heard anybody doing before,” he said. “In high energy usage areas like ours, that makes a lot of sense.”
And he pointed to the success of Loudoun’s economic development efforts, where investment continues to grow while many communities are seeing it shrink. International investment makes up a significant portion of that growth.
“Since we started doing… an official strategic plan for internatonal business development, we have been able to bring in about 100 wins, and that doesn’t count data centers or anything like that,” Rizer said. “… A billion dollars in investment from these companies, 2,500 jobs, it’s a significant investment. And you don’t have to believe me—just drive business parks and look at the international companies.”
Human Rights, Gov’t Transparency Concerns
However, the trip had other fraught aspects—among them, Ghana’s oppression of LGBTQ+ people and child labor issues, and that three county supervisors were on the trip conducting county business.
Under Virginia open meetings law—although it likely would be tricky to prosecute for actions overseas—a meeting on government business attended by at least three members of an elected body must be advertised in advance and open to the public. Meetings in Ghana were not advertised in advance—nor were Loudouners likely to be able to attend.
Randall said at meetings discussing county business, one supervisor would step out to avoid a meeting of three.
“At a couple of meetings when it was like down to the business-business, I would step out or someone would step out. I was aware of that,” she said.
Additionally, large portions of the travel itinerary obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request were redacted, including almost all of one day of the trip and the morning of the next.
“When you’re trying to work out deals with a certain company, with a certain business, you don’t want to tell other counties what we’re doing,” Randall said. “If we’re trying to go land this company to come to Loudoun, we’re not going to put it out there so then another county can get in there, talk to them, maybe have a different offer and land the business instead.”
“There is a business that we met there that … will be coming to Loudoun for discussions as early as next month,” she added.
And in Ghana, same-sex acts are illegal under the same law as bestiality, and same-sex marriage is not recognized. Meanwhile LGBTQ+ people face discrimination including from government officials. And the Ghanaian parliament is considering even harsher laws, which the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights called “tantamount to a violation of a number of human rights standards, including the absolute prohibition of torture.”
Meanwhile, according to U.S. Department of Labor, “children in Ghana are subjected to the worst forms of child labor, including in fishing and cocoa production,” and Human Rights Watch has documented a number of issues including abuse of people with disabilities and behavioral health issues.
Randall said after extensive discussions, including with Equality Loudoun and Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive Yohane Amarh Ashitey—commonly referred to as the mayor—she decided to go ahead with the sister city partnership despite those concerns.
“We don’t have a sister country program with Ghana we have a sister city program with Tema,” Randall said. “The mayor of Tema has been a very strong voice about how these things have to change. And although he’s only the mayor of Tema, he’s saying ‘my country needs to change in stride with my county.’”
She said she hopes the cultural exchange with Loudoun can support that change, and said she faced similar questions from Ashitey about gun violence and mass shootings in American schools.
“You change in your area what you can change in your area,” she said. “So, he is changing in Tema what he can change in Tema, and I will change in Loudoun what I can change in Loudoun, and we will hope that our countries follow.”
She said she led the decision to sever the county’s previous sister city partnerships in China over human rights concerns. If Ghana passes its anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, she said, “I will have a call with the mayor, and we’ll have those conversations.”
Footing the Bill
Trips overseas before Randall took the gavel were sometimes funded by other organizations or the host country, but Randall said that approach was problematic.
“I think it’s important for me to fund [county business trips] for myself in a way that’s not on the taxpayer dime, but is also traceable money,” she said. “And so saying that I’m going to fund out of private funds, then it becomes, ‘well, will she do favors for them, or what if they come up for a vote in front of them?’ Those types of things come up.”
The delegation to Tema also faced criticism for their accommodations—the Labadi Beach Hotel, a fancy, beachfront hotel in the neighboring capital city Accra. Rooms at the hotel worked out to $232 a night in U.S. dollars, while Randall upgraded to a room costing $500 a night. After news broke of the travel expenses, Randall said she would reimburse the Economic Development Authority for the difference in price.
She also said the delegation previously had plans to go to a different hotel, but stayed at the Labadi Beach Hotel at the recommendation of Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo—the gated hotel was recommended as the safest place to stay.
And she said the delegation’s business-class plane tickets followed a county policy that dictates flights above 10 hours should be upgraded from coach to business.
“Now, truthfully, I looked at my schedule and one reason I decided to do it, to travel, go on and do business and not do coach—because I don’t care about coach too much, it really doesn’t bother me—we got off the plan at 9:30 [a.m.], we checked into the hotel at 11, by 2 o’clock I had my first meeting with the mayor. I wanted to sleep some, but I also wanted to get some work done.”
“I am very, very busy on these trips,” she added. “I am not sitting on beaches. I’m not sitting by the pool. I’m working. I come home absolutely exhausted, and I’m fine with that, because it’s my job. Supporting the staff in doing these things is my job. If the staff didn’t want me to go and didn’t think me going there would be of use, I wouldn’t go.”
(5) comments
Ah the Democrats yammer about climate change and yet fly to this meeting. If we learned anything from COVID, it was you can conduct these meetings virtually. Next month we will hear about how the county needs more affordable housing and yet wasteful spending like this will continue.
Sounds like taxpayer money from a variety of pots. And Ghana - are there not other countries with more economic potential? Or perhaps sources within the US?
Now we know why our taxes are so high - so the supervisors and their minions can take posh vacations. And it turns out the Transient Occupancy Tax is a slush fund to help pay for these junkets as well.
Yeah, they seem to have taken a good lesson from organized crime syndicates and move the money around so it is difficult to trace. In the end, taxpayers are paying for it in full or in part. Corruption has become rampant at every level of government.
All the organizations and programs in this article should be disbanded. Loudoun isn't lacking development. Loudoun has too much of it!
And there is a lot of squirming by public officials in their answers. They know what they are doing is wrong.
