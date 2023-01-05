A lot of us feel the urge to purge after the holidays. We feel overwhelmed by stuff and the need to declutter. We also want to keep our no-longer-needed items out of landfills and make sure our stuff is going to someone who can really use it.
The desire to purge with purpose is one reason Buy Nothing Facebook groups are popping up around Loudoun. These local groups go beyond the typical giveaway pages. They spring from a national movement focused on creating community and embracing sustainability through the gift economy.
“It’s not like a typical yard sale group where it’s about the stuff. We have a lot of friendships that have been created and the community that’s come from it. … It’s not just offloading junk—it’s meeting a need,” said Lauren Thompson, an admin for one of Loudoun’s longest running and most active Buy Nothing groups. Thompson said the Leesburg/Lansdowne group has not only reduced her family’s consumption, it’s also been a source of joy in helping others and building community. In the four years the group has been running, Thompson has built friendships, forged connections, and helped her neighbors move through major life events.
Loudoun’s Buy Nothing trend is part of a national movement launched by two Seattle area women. The Buy Nothing Project’s founders were initially distressed by the amount of plastics washing up on local beaches. Their efforts to reduce consumption led groups around the country focused on what’s known as the “gift economy” and the connections it creates. The focus in Buy Nothing groups is on giving, receiving, lending and expressing gratitude–with no buying, selling or bartering allowed.
The original Leesburg/Lansdowne group, which Thompson moderates with fellow admins Katherin Stupi and Quan Garcia, launched in 2019. The current 2,500-member group grew out of a 40-member baby gear giveaway group launched by Moira Flèche to help new moms in the Leesburg area. The Leesburg/Lansdowne group has since split into two groups, each with more than 2,000 members.
For many Buy Nothing members, the groups combine the excitement and usefulness of great finds with the satisfaction of decluttering and helping others. The groups have also become community hubs and resources for neighbors to support each other.
Thompson says most of her 3-year-old daughter’s clothing and many of her baby accessories are from the group. When she’s done, she passes them on again, and she often sees the same items making their way through several families, reducing the financial burden for families and extending the life of items that might wind up in a landfill.
But the groups’ purpose goes way beyond giving away unneeded items, Thompson said. There’s a true spirit of community that’s a joy to witness.
“It’s a lot of making things happen for other families, which is awesome to see,” she said.
Members can post specific asks when they need something, and neighbors go out of their way to make it happen—from little things that can mean so much (Thompson describes the joy she felt when she was able to supply a missing dog from a Melissa and Doug toy set to another family) to grand gestures that bring the entire community together.
When a member’s daughter was experiencing domestic violence and had left her home, Leesburg group members rallied to help her set up in her new space. By the end of the day, the post had around 100 comments offering different items and other support, Thompson said.
“Our group came together,” Thompson said. They got them beds for the kids and the mom, couches, lamps. They did the entire kitchen. … It was a huge coming together.”
Among Thompson’s favorite stories include a member who DIYed a standard play kitchen into a gingerbread house, which has since made the rounds to families around the community,
“It’s been circulating for two holiday seasons,” Thompson said. “I think about 15 different families have had a chance to enjoy it.”
When a local mom shared that her toddler had an interest in horses and asked if anyone had a calm horse they could visit, a fellow member invited them out to their farm the next day for an equine meet and greet. When a member asked for a practice space for an improv group, a neighbor offered a space, and the group put on a free community show. A local photographer provided free headshots to neighbors looking to update résumés and websites. A Leesburg group member provides free appearances at parties in inflatable dinosaur or unicorn costume. And the list goes on, Thompson said.
At its heart, she adds, the group really is about creating community.
“Whenever someone in our community has a new baby, new pup, wedding, etc., everyone is always more than generous and supportive and wanting to help. We’ve built relationships in the group so you can watch others’ journeys through pregnancy, birth, toddlerhood, and beyond. Personally, I’ve made connections with other moms who have kids that are one size in clothing behind me, and we’re always in touch with each other as our kids grow out of things.”
Loudoun now boasts two Leesburg/Lansdowne Buy Nothing groups, multiple Ashburn groups based on location and a Sterling/Dulles group. The Buy Nothing Loudoun County West group serves western Loudoun. Residents can also work with the national group to create local pages if their communities don’t yet have one.
Buy Nothing groups have their own vocabulary, rules and etiquette, promoting a spirit of civility, fairness and neighborliness. For new members, it can take a few posts to get the hang of the process, but most members come in with a spirit of generosity, Thompson said. One rule is that residents can only join one group, and it must correspond with their geographic location.
For many members, getting a super special find can be life-changing. But there’s so much satisfaction in decluttering and helping others. Buy Nothing makes it easy and rewarding to declutter, and creative and crafty neighbors can often find uses for items that might have otherwise been trashed.
“You’re not just throwing it out. You know it’s going to be used and there’s still purpose for it,” Thompson said. “It makes me feel better that this sentimental item I have is going to a family who’s going to use it and appreciate it”
Gratitude is another key element of the national Buy Nothing Project, and members in local groups are encouraged to share “gratitude posts” when they receive a meaningful gift that meets a need or brings joy. It’s another way that the groups create connections and go beyond the traditional yard sale page.
“Loudoun is growing, it’s expanding. People are moving here from all over and they haven’t had a chance to build that community,” Thompson said. “People don’t always have family here and find each other through the group. Life is hard enough. If you can find neighbors close to you, how awesome is that?”
To find a Buy Nothing group in your community, search “buy nothing” on Facebook and answer the local membership questions. For more information about the national Buy Nothing Project, go buynothingproject.org.
