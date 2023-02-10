The Purcellville Town Council on Friday voted to accept Town Manager David Mekarski’s resignation and appoint John Anzivino as interim town manager after a closed session meeting.
The motion stated that the resignation would go into effect April 13 and include four months of severance pay.
Mekarski has worked for the town for almost five years. He declined to comment.
Loudoun Now has requested a copy of Mekarski’s resignation letter from the town.
This is the second resignation from senior town staff since the November elections, with town Zoning Administrator and Planning Director Don Dooley resigning in January.
Anzivino, a municipal management consultant, brings long experience to the role, and has held the position before. He served as town manager of Warrenton for more than 12 years, and county administrator for four years in Caroline County and six years in Amelia County. He authored chapters in the Virginia Municipal League Handbook for Mayors and Council Members and the Virginia Association of Counties Handbook for County Supervisors and is a past president of the Virginia Association of County Administrators.
In 2017, Anzivino stepped in as Purcellville’s interim town manager after the departure of former interim town manager Alex Vanegas, who was fired amid a management and Town Council scandal.
After 24-year Town Manager Rob W. Lohr Jr. stepped down in 2017 amid frictions with some council members, the council appointed Vanegas, then the Public Works director, to serve as interim town manager over Assistant Town Manager Danny Davis. Davis also left the town shortly after.
Vanegas hired a human resources consultant to lead an investigation into Police Chief Cynthia McAlister, resulting in her firing. McAlister was reinstated after a third-party investigation revealed flaws in the first investigation, more than a dozen previous criminal convictions for the consultant, and a relationship between Nuckolls and the consultant. In an email to Vanegas included as evidence in McAlister’s subsequent lawsuit, the consultant wrote to Vanegas that he defrauded the town and hired Nuckolls because they were dating, did “inappropriate things in your office” and that she built an “iron clad” case against McAlister that Vanegas did not have before.
Anzivino served for four months until Mekarski started as town manager. And most recently, Anzivino consulted with the town on its staffing and the friction between council and staff.
Once again, he will seek to bring stability to the town government as council members have sought to avoid holding a special election for one of its seats, stalled county road and park projects, and sometimes publicly berated staffers and each other.
Since their departures, Lohr has been an in-demand contractor for other towns, and after a stint in the private sector Davis serves at the town manager of Middleburg.
