The Purcellville Town Council on Tuesday voted to offer Loren “Rick” Bremseth a job as the town’s newest Interim Town Manager.
Bremseth would be the town’s third interim manager since the departure of former town manager David Mekarski.
The motion, made by council member Mary F. “Boo” Bennett, stipulates that the appointment would last until such a time as a permanent town manager is appointed by the Town Council and came on the same day that former Interim Town Manager Glen Adams’ resignation took effect.
The motion does not specify when Bremseth will be starting as interim manager. Mayor Stanley J. Milan in an email to staff Tuesday said he will assume the duties of the town manager until the new interim manager is in place.
Under state code, in towns with no manager, those duties may be carried out by the mayor, to include ensuring that all ordinances, resolutions, directives and orders of the governing body are faithfully executed, making reports to the governing body, giving directions to all heads of offices, departments and boards, executing the budget, and keeping the governing body advised on the locality’s financial condition.
Bremseth, 72, who lives just south of town limits, is a retired U.S. Navy veteran, the former commodore of Naval Special Warfare Group THREE, and former Commanding Officer of SEAL Team EIGHT. Bremseth was the keynote speaker during the town’s Memorial Day ceremony in 2015, and at the town’s 9/11 remembrance in 2020.
Loudoun Now contacted Milan for comment but received no answer.
Why stop here, why not name his replacement now so we can save time when he quits in 3 weeks.
