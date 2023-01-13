Following the resignation of the Purcellville’s director of Planning and Economic Development, Town Manager David Mekarski and Director of Engineering Dale Lehnig are working to bring in an experience administrator to step in temporarily.
Don Dooley has served as the town’s planning director since February 2021. He resigned and served his last day on Jan. 12. The town declined a request for a copy of the resignation notice, claiming it contains personnel information concerning identifiable individuals that Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act permits to be withheld from public disclosure.
Lehnig told the Town Council during the Jan. 10 meeting that administrators were in talks with Martha Mason Semmes to take over those duties on an interim basis. Semmes served as Purcellville’s director of planning and zoning from 2004 to 2010. She also worked as Middleburg’s town administrator from 2010 to 2019, and has served as Leesburg’s planning director.
While the town charter holds that all town employees “shall be appointed and may be removed by the manager,” Mayor Stanley J. Milan said he expected to have a more hands-on role, pointing out the council selects who will serve as zoning administrator. Prior to his resignation, Dooley held both titles. During Tuesday’s meeting Milan said he had not received a copy of the planning director’s job description or the copy of the staff transition plan despite asking for them a week ago.
“And now I’m hearing that there has been an ongoing conversation with someone to fill this position and the discussion on planning a zoning administrator when that’s a function of the Town Council. Now, strike one. I’ve asked for this a week ago and I still haven’t got it. Strike two, we had the council ask the town manager to generate a termination letter for the [Bush Tabernacle operations contract.] A week laker, at the midnight hour, we get the letter to be generated hours before it was expected to expire … are there any other surprises coming down the pipe that the council has asked for and has not received?”
“Dale, as our engineering, planning and development director, has the authority to make final decisions on the job description, conduct the interview process and make a hiring decision, with consultation obviously of myself and our human resource director,” Mekarski said.
Lehnig said the staff had been scrambling to update and distribute a job description and try to get somebody in place to assist the planning commission in the effort to write a new zoning ordinance.
“Please understand that staff’s focus was to simply keep the ball rolling on this and it was not staff’s intent to withhold or not provide information,” Director of Administration Hooper McCann said.
“That’s all I’m saying, is communicate with us,” Milan responded.
Town Attorney Sally Hankins asked if the mayor and council would like to see the job description and weigh in on its content before the opening is posted on various job sites.
“I have no idea what it says, before I can make a decision on what I should add. Just give it to us guys, we’re not trying to do nothing sneaky. Just give it to me, and everybody get it, and then everybody weigh in,” Milan said.
