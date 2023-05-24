Purcellville’s newest Interim Town Manager Glen Adams has resigned, effective June 6, only four weeks after accepting the job.
Adams is the third town manager this year to resign from the position, following David Mekarski and John Anzivino, as well as the town attorney and planning director.
Adams said that he resigned after learning that he was not selected to move forward in the interview process for the permanent position.
“I wanted the job, do not be confused, because the staff and the residents deserved it,” Adams said. “I put my heart and soul into it and fell in love with Purcellville.”
The council held interviews for applicants for the Town Manager position Friday, May 19 and Monday, May 22. They convened into a closed session to discuss the candidates during Tuesday night’s council meeting.
“If I’m not mistaken, that’s 3 Town Managers since January of this year,” County Supervisor Tony Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon. “… and that’s not counting current senior staff members who I’m told refused to accept the position, and the interim Town Manager placement company that refused to provide one for Purcellville, and the resignations and retirements of other key staff members to include the Town Attorney! Is it really the Town Managers who are the issue?”
Loudoun Now has contacted Mayor Stanley J. Milan for comment but has not heard back at the time of this article’s publication.
(5) comments
"Poorfarmboy Apr 28, 2023 7:09am
I give this one a month. They should start looking for a new town manager Monday morning."
Got any stock tips?
This one on its face sounds like sour grapes. Maybe, just maybe Stanley, Christopher and the crew didn't alienate this one. Or maybe they did, who knows how they told him he wasn't on the short list. It does look bad on its face for these clowns though. Failure to keep high level staff. Can't say that I'm shocked.
Glen Adams is acting like petulant child. Mayor Milan & his allies don't have him under consideration for the permanent position. So he's picking up his marbles & going home. What poor form Mr. Adams! Whatever happened to not being selfish & acting on behalf of the greater good? On a brighter note, Happy Memorial Day Loudoun!
"Glen Adams comes with all the right credentials & a healthy respect for Purcellville's small-town charm. I'm optimistic it will be a good fit..."
timmysmith May 05, 2023
The other newspaper had a more in depth and insightful article on this disaster of a town hierarchy. He wanted the job but would not take his input as to what he felt the town needed. No sour grapes, getting out of Dodge while getting is good. Any way we can get rid of Stanley! What a mess!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.